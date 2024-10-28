NFL News: 49ers rookie Isaac Guerendo sends message to Christian McCaffrey about his imminent return

Isaac Guerendo, one of the San Francisco 49ers rookies instrumental in the Week 8 victory, took the opportunity after the game to send a message to veteran Christian McCaffrey about his potential return to the active roster.

Isaac Guerendo scored his first NFL touchdown during the San Francisco 49ers‘ Week 8 home victory, a boost for the team before heading into their bye week. Following the win, Guerendo took the opportunity to speak on the anticipated return of veteran Christian McCaffrey.

In response to an NBC reporter’s question about how he felt regarding McCaffrey’s possible return to the active roster, which everyone is eagerly awaiting, Guerendo gave a clear, concise message expressing his excitement.

“Honestly, I’m more than excited for him to come back. To be back on the field, I’m excited for him. He’s been working a lot trying to get back. I can’t wait for him to be back; he’s a great guy to learn from.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Guerendo emphasized that he wouldn’t feel sidelined by Christian McCaffrey’s return; instead, he’d be ready to ask him questions and learn from his experience. He also noted he’s prepared to step into any role with the 49ers, recognizing McCaffrey as a fellow running back.

Advertisement

Guerendo’s Performance with the 49ers in the 2024 NFL Season

In his most recent Week 8 game, Isaac Guerendo posted 85 rushing yards on 14 attempts for one touchdown. He also caught three of four targets, marking his second most productive game of the season, following his 99 rushing yards against Seattle.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What Injury Has Christian McCaffrey Been Facing?

A few weeks ago, it was reported that McCaffrey suffered an Achilles tendon injury, which was initially expected to sideline him for the entire 2024 season. However, recent updates reveal he’s working hard to return as early as Week 10.