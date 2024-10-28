Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: 49ers rookie Isaac Guerendo sends message to Christian McCaffrey about his imminent return

Isaac Guerendo, one of the San Francisco 49ers rookies instrumental in the Week 8 victory, took the opportunity after the game to send a message to veteran Christian McCaffrey about his potential return to the active roster.

Christian McCaffrey running back of the San Francisco 49ers
© Tim Nwachukwu/Getty ImagesChristian McCaffrey running back of the San Francisco 49ers

By Richard Tovar

Isaac Guerendo scored his first NFL touchdown during the San Francisco 49ers‘ Week 8 home victory, a boost for the team before heading into their bye week. Following the win, Guerendo took the opportunity to speak on the anticipated return of veteran Christian McCaffrey.

In response to an NBC reporter’s question about how he felt regarding McCaffrey’s possible return to the active roster, which everyone is eagerly awaiting, Guerendo gave a clear, concise message expressing his excitement.

“Honestly, I’m more than excited for him to come back. To be back on the field, I’m excited for him. He’s been working a lot trying to get back. I can’t wait for him to be back; he’s a great guy to learn from.”

Advertisement

Guerendo emphasized that he wouldn’t feel sidelined by Christian McCaffrey’s return; instead, he’d be ready to ask him questions and learn from his experience. He also noted he’s prepared to step into any role with the 49ers, recognizing McCaffrey as a fellow running back.

Advertisement

Guerendo’s Performance with the 49ers in the 2024 NFL Season

In his most recent Week 8 game, Isaac Guerendo posted 85 rushing yards on 14 attempts for one touchdown. He also caught three of four targets, marking his second most productive game of the season, following his 99 rushing yards against Seattle.

Advertisement

What Injury Has Christian McCaffrey Been Facing?

A few weeks ago, it was reported that McCaffrey suffered an Achilles tendon injury, which was initially expected to sideline him for the entire 2024 season. However, recent updates reveal he’s working hard to return as early as Week 10.

richard tovar
Richard Tovar

Richard “Richie” Tovar is a bilingual sports writer with over 13 years of experience and a bachelor’s degree in statistics. Born and raised in Venezuela, Richard has always had a deep connection with American sports, particularly the NFL, which he follows closely and covers extensively, along with College Football. Coming from a baseball-loving country, he also covers MLB every season. Since joining Bolavip US in 2021, Richard has continued to grow as a writer, showcasing his passion for numbers and statistics in many of his articles. Outside of sports, he enjoys programming, nature, going to the gym, and cooking homemade meals.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior breaks silence on 2024 Ballon d'Or snub
Soccer

Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior breaks silence on 2024 Ballon d'Or snub

Carlo Ancelotti may have taken a subtle shot at France Football after Vinicius, Carvajal Ballon d'Or snub
Soccer

Carlo Ancelotti may have taken a subtle shot at France Football after Vinicius, Carvajal Ballon d'Or snub

Where to watch Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Lakers live in the USA: 2024 NBA regular season game
NBA

Where to watch Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Lakers live in the USA: 2024 NBA regular season game

Vinicius snubbed in 2024 Ballon d'Or: Who was the last Brazilian to win the award?
Soccer

Vinicius snubbed in 2024 Ballon d'Or: Who was the last Brazilian to win the award?

Better Collective Logo