NFL News: 49ers' Christian McCaffrey breaks silence on possible return against Bucs

Christian McCaffrey told reporters about the possibility of returning to the field for the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 10 of the 2024 NFL season.

The San Francisco 49ers have not had an easy season so far. Injuries have plagued head coach Kyle Shanahan’s team, and performance has been inconsistent. Christian McCaffrey‘s absence is one of the most significant, and the debate is whether he will be able to return for the NFL Week 10 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

McCaffrey has been out all season due to bilateral Achilles tendinitis, which became more complicated as the campaign progressed until the 28-year-old running back was able to begin his recovery a few weeks ago. The 49ers star has made no secret of his desire to return to the field.

“I have a good routine right now and I feel good, that’s all that matters. I wouldn’t be available to play if it was still bothering me. I feel great,” McCaffrey told 49erswebzone.com, breaking his silence ahead of game against Buccaneers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

McCaffrey’s injury journey began on August 6 with calf soreness, causing him to spend much of training camp recovering. After missing the first game of the season, the 49ers decided to place the former Carolina Panthers running back on injured reserve on September 14 with Achilles tendinitis.

Advertisement

Christian McCaffrey, running back of the San Francisco 49ers

Advertisement

McCaffrey listed as questionable for game vs Bucs

While McCaffrey admitted he is ready to play, the 49ers want to be cautious and avoid moving too quickly with the status of one of their stars. They know an early return with soreness could mean an unwanted setback at a key time of the season.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: 49ers’ Week 10 injury report spells trouble for Christian McCaffrey

McCaffrey returned to practice this week, according to the 49ers organization. Head coach Shanahan said the running back is expected to play against the Buccaneers, though the injury report lists the 28-year-old as questionable. However, it would not be surprising to see the 49ers activate McCaffrey in the next few hours.

Additional 49ers players listed as questionable

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel has a rib injury and is listed as questionable, but is expected to play Sunday. Center Jon Feliciano (knee) and safety Malik Mustapha (calf) are also listed as questionable. Wide receiver Jauan Jennings has no injury designation and will return after missing the last two games.

Advertisement