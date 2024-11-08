NFL News: Buccaneers share final update on Baker Mayfield as starting QB vs Brock Purdy's 49ers

The Buccaneers confirmed news regarding Baker Mayfield's possible start in the Week 10 game of the 2024 NFL season against Brock Purdy's San Francisco 49ers.

In the hours leading up to Week 10 of the 2024 NFL season against the San Francisco 49ers, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers made a decision on whether to start Baker Mayfield, who missed Wednesday and Thursday’s practices with a toe injury. There was anticipation this week as to whether a quarterback battle with Brock Purdy would be on the horizon.

There have been mixed signals in the last few hours, as Mayfield said he felt fine, but the Bucs organization decided to hold him out and not have as much activity in weekly practices. Finally, the latest update clarifies the situation heading into Sunday’s game.

The Buccaneers confirmed that Mayfield participated in Friday’s practice, and head coach Todd Bowles indicated that the 29-year-old quarterback will be ready to go against the 49ers next Sunday. He will be a key presence in a crucial test for the Tampa Bay franchise, which is looking to snap a three-game losing streak.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mayfield’s absence from practices this week was due in part to fatigue from last Monday’s intense overtime game against the Kansas City Chiefs. With only a few days to recover, the former Cleveland Browns player prioritized his well-being before taking the field at any cost. He was finally vindicated when he admitted that he would be fine for Sunday.

Advertisement

Brock Purdy, quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers

Advertisement

The duel between Mayfield and Purdy

Mayfield and Purdy will set up an interesting quarterback duel. The Buccaneers star will be playing his tenth consecutive game as a starter in a season that has made him one of the best at his position. So far, Mayfield has completed 225 passes for 2389 yards with 23 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also ranks second in the league in yards per pass.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Baker Mayfield gets brutally honest on the Buccaneers' recent struggles

Purdy has completed 156 passes for 2101 yards with 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Although his production is less than Mayfield’s, he has been outstanding for the 49ers, who are 4-4 and need a second straight win to keep their season expectations high.

When will the Buccaneers – 49ers game be played?

The Bucs will have Mayfield on the field when they host the 49ers at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday afternoon in Week 10 of the 2024 NFL season. It will be one of the most intriguing games of the weekend in the NFL.

Advertisement