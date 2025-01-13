NFL News: 49ers interview Lions staff member for special teams coordinator role

The San Francisco 49ers know they need to improve every aspect of the franchise for the 2025 season, and one area that requires attention is the special teams unit. They’re in need of a new coordinator, and that could be a Detroit Lions assistant who has helped lead his team to success this year.

According to multiple sources, the Lions staff member recently interviewed for the special teams coordinator role is Jett Modkins. In Detroit, he has been working alongside Dave Fipp, the unit’s coordinator who has been in the NFL since 2008 and with the Lions since 2021.

Modkins could be the perfect candidate to improve the 49ers’ special teams, which struggled in the 2024 season. The team had issues with utilizing this key unit to support the defense during games. Notably, San Francisco finished the regular season allowing an average of 25.6 points per game, ranking 29th out of 32 teams.

According to fantasy football stats, the Lions boasted one of the NFL’s best special teams units this season, ranked No. 1, with Fipp and Modkins playing pivotal roles. Fipp, a Super Bowl champion, was part of the Eagles’ championship win in 2014.

Jake Moody: The Key Factor for Modkins

If Modkins takes over as special teams coordinator, his primary task could be to resolve issues with Jake Moody, whose future with the 49ers remains uncertain. Some believe Moody will leave after struggling with field goals this season, while others advocate for him to stay, pointing to his ankle injury.

Who is the Current Special Teams Coordinator for the 49ers?

Brian Schneider has held the role since 2022. He previously worked with the Seattle Seahawks, winning a Super Bowl ring with the team during the 2013 season. Schneider also spent a year with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2021. His assistant is Matthew Harper, also a Super Bowl champion, having won with the Eagles.