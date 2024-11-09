NFL News: 49ers make final decision about Christian McCaffrey ahead of game vs Buccaneers

San Francisco 49ers have decided on Christian McCaffrey's starting job ahead of the 2024 NFL Week 10 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

San Francisco 49ers are looking to improve their 4-4 record in the 2024 NFL season. To that end, they have made a decision regarding star Christian McCaffrey‘s possible participation in the 2024 NFL Week 10 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The running back has been listed as questionable and has yet to make his league debut.

Injuries have hurt head coach Kyle Shanahan’s team, and performance has been inconsistent. As a result, this is a critical time to decide if it’s right for McCaffrey to take the field at a key moment in the battle for the NFC West-leading standings.

The 49ers have made the final decision to officially activate Christian McCaffrey to their 53-man roster. The information was revealed by NFL insider Adam Schefter on his X account (formerly Twitter). After months of waiting, the San Francisco franchise star will take the field against the Bucs.

McCaffrey had been sidelined all season with bilateral Achilles tendinitis. The complications prompted the 49ers to place him on injured reserve, in addition to the 28-year-old running back’s trip to Germany to speed his recovery.

Christian McCaffrey, running back of the San Francisco 49ers

McCaffrey has made no secret of his desire to return to play

“I have a good routine right now and I feel good, that’s all that matters. I wouldn’t be available to play if it still bothered me. I feel great,” McCaffrey said in an interview with 49erswebzone.com, making it clear he’s looking forward to playing against the Buccaneers.

McCaffrey’s season injuries

McCaffrey began to suffer from injuries on August 6 due to a sore calf. That injury forced him to spend much of training camp recovering. After missing the season opener, the 49ers placed the former Carolina Panthers running back on injured reserve on September 14 due to Achilles tendinitis. Two months later, following a lengthy rehab, the running back is ready to put the aches and pains behind him and return to the field.