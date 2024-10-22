San Francisco 49ers safety Malik Mustapha addressed a viral play during the loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, with Patrick Mahomes running over him in Week 7 of the 2024 NFL season.

Patrick Mahomes may not have played up to his usual standard on Sunday, but the Kansas City Chiefs star still delivered highlight-reel moments in Week 7 of the 2024 NFL season. One of his best moments came at the expense of San Francisco 49ers safety Malik Mustapha.

In the fourth quarter of the game, with Kansas City leading 14-12 with 14:13 left in the game, Mahomes went for it in fourth and goal and it paid off. The Chiefs quarterback found a gap between the line of scrimmage and ran for a touchdown, bowling over Mustapha at the goal line.

The play gave plenty to talk about, as many were surprised to see it was the 29-year-old who remained standing after the collision. Mustapha made some big hits in the game, but the 22-year-old admitted feeling bad about getting trucked by Mahomes.

“I feel like I got trucked, later too, so those hits really don’t mean nothing,” Mustapha said postgame, via 95.7 The Game. “They always remember that one play. Sometimes I got got. Got to look in the mirror and be better.”

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs for a fourth quarter touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium on October 20, 2024 in Santa Clara, California.

Mustapha jokes about getting trucked by Mahomes

Selected in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, Mustapha immediately made a name for himself in the 49ers’ defense. While his pride may have been bruised by Mahomes’ hit, he’s already looking forward to moving past this play.

But in the meantime, the rookie showed his sense of humor to deal with this situation. Fat from pretending like Mahomes’ hit didn’t happen, Mustapha joked about the play on social media. His hilarious post, of course, sit well with fans.

Mahomes addresses goal-line hit on Mustapha

Speaking to reporters after the game, Mahomes sent Andy Reid a clear message on all the hits he risked in San Francisco. In regard to the collision with Mustapha, the Chiefs star claimed he wasn’t trying to make contact on purpose.

“No, I actually was not trying to lower my shoulder. I was trying to absorb the hit because I knew I was going to be right there in the end zone,” Mahomes said. “And that ‘dad bod’ man, just had enough weight on me where he went down. So, it wasn’t like I was necessarily trying to seek out contact. I was trying to absorb it and get in the end zone and just ended up looking good for me.”