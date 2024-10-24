NFL News: Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes breaks silence on controversial sideline run vs 49ers

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes addressed the controversy sparked by his 33-yard run during the win over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 7 of the 2024 NFL season.

The numbers suggest Patrick Mahomes couldn’t do much in Week 7 of the 2024 NFL season, but the star quarterback still managed to pull off big plays to help the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 28-18.

Struggling to get things going with his arm (Mahomes got intercepted twice and failed to throw for a touchdown), the two-time NFL MVP didn’t hesitate to use his legs, with Mahomes exposing himself to hits against the 49ers.

However, there was one play where the quarterback avoided contact but in controversial fashion. On a second-and-seven situation with only a minute left in the third quarter, Mahomes came up with a 33-yard run that gave plenty to talk about around the NFL.

Many fans consider the Chiefs star cheated by acting like he’d go out of bounds, forcing the 49ers defenders to slow down to avoid a possible penalty for a late hit on the quarterback, before Mahomes scrambled down the sideline to gain 26 more yards. When asked about that play on Thursday, Mahomes denied fooling the opponents on purpose.

“I’m not going to try to fake a guy out by using a loophole in the rules,” Mahomes said, via James Palmer. “I didn’t believe on that play right there (that) I was really showing like I was going to go out of bounds. I don’t want to ever put a defender in a bad spot. I know that we are all competing. When I go out of bounds, I’m going to go out of bounds, I’m not going to try to fake a guy out by using a loophole in the rules.

“At the time, I was going to cut back and get the first down, and then once I cut back, I was going to do one of those dives for the first down, but I cut back and realized (that) I had a lane to run, so I went down the sideline and then, I literally ran out of bounds on that exact play. When I go out of bounds, I’m going to go out of bounds, and whenever I’m trying to get a first down, I’ll get a first down. I’m not trying to use a loophole or anything in the rules to try to cheat in any way.”

Mahomes put his body on the line in Chiefs’ win at 49ers

While that play didn’t sit well with many fans, others were simply in awe of Mahomes’ ability to gain so many yards. But the quarterback still had one more trick up his sleeve in San Francisco, this time to get a touchdown.

On a fourth-and-goal in the fourth quarter, the Chiefs star found a gap in the scrimmage line and ran all the way to the end zone, with Mahomes making a viral hit to 49ers rookie Malik Mustapha at the goal line.

In regard to that play, the Texas Tech product made it clear that he wasn’t seeking contact intentionally: “No, I actually was not trying to lower my shoulder. I was trying to absorb the hit because I knew I was going to be right there in the end zone. And that ‘dad bod’ man, just had enough weight on me where he went down. So, it wasn’t like I was necessarily trying to seek out contact. I was trying to absorb it and get in the end zone and just ended up looking good for me.”

As we said, Mahomes didn’t shine on Sunday, but he was still involved in many situations that went viral. For instance, Mahomes was throat-punched by 49ers defensive lineman Maliek Collins after throwing his second pick.

The quarterback had no option but to rely on the running game, having gone 16-of-27 for just 154 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions. However, the Chiefs emerged victorious again, and Mahomes made it clear that’s way more important than his stats.