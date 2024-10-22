Every fan of the San Francisco 49ers is awaiting for Christian McCaffrey, and now HC Kyle Shanahan has provided a potential return date for the star running back.

The San Francisco 49ers have not been able to use Christian McCaffrey this year. Fortunately, it seems the running back may return soon, as head coach Kyle Shanahan has provided a potential date for his NFL comeback.

There’s no doubt Christian McCaffrey is the 49ers’ biggest star. The running back arrived in California in 2022 and immediately had a huge impact on the team’s offense.

For many analysts, CMC is the best running back in the entire league. Unfortunately, he has not played a single snap this 2024 season, and 49ers fans are eager to know if he’ll return this year.

Kyle Shanahan unveils a potential return date for RB Christian McCaffrey

It has not been the season everyone expected from the 49ers. They were widely regarded as contenders for the 2025 Super Bowl, but it seems like they are far from achieving that dream.

During the offseason, Christian McCaffrey sustained a calf injury that kept him out of preseason. However, things worsened when it was revealed near the season kickoff that he had Achilles tendinitis in both legs.

As a result, McCaffrey has been sidelined for the entire campaign. According to the team, he is recovering well, but fans are eager to know when he will return to the field.

Fortunately, Kyle Shanahan has cleared the air on this matter. On Tuesday, the head coach stated that Christian McCaffrey could return in Week 10 to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after their Week 9 bye.

Christian McCaffrey has Achilles tendinitis in both legs

The player had hoped to play against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8, but Shanahan expressed doubt, saying he would be surprised if McCaffrey plays, as his recovery is expected to take a couple of weeks longer.

What is Christian McCaffrey’s contract with the 49ers?

Christian McCaffrey signed a two-year, $38 million extension with the 49ers in 2024, keeping him under contract until 2027. This deal includes significant guarantees, making him one of the highest-paid running backs in the NFL​.

The extension helps the 49ers manage their salary cap while securing McCaffrey’s key role in their offense for the coming seasons.

