The Los Angeles Rams will have Matthew Stafford on the field for the 2023 NFL season. Even though the quarterback has fully recovered from his injuries, now he might lose a crucial teammate for the entire campaign.

Last year, the Rams were unable to defend their Super Bowl LVI title correctly. The team finished with a 5-12 record, only above the Arizona Cardinals in the NFC West and very far from a Wild Card spot.

Unfortunately, they couldn’t count on Matthew Stafford for the second half of the campaign. The quarterback suffered multiple injuries, and after nine games, the team decided to place him on injured reserve.

Rams might lose a crucial player of Matthew Stafford’s offense

Matthew Stafford just returned to the Los Angeles Rams and he has received the worst news possible. According to several reports, Cooper Kupp, their star wide receiver, might be placed on injury reserve, which means that his 2023 season is in jeopardy.

The Rams announced that Kupp won’t participate in their Week 1 game against the Seattle Seahawks due to his hamstring injury. If he is placed on IR before the season, they can’t return him to their active roster for the entire campaign.

Who could be Cooper Kupp’s replacement as the Rams’ No. 1 wide receiver?

If Cooper Kupp continues to be injured, it seems like Van Jefferson would be the new No. 1 wide receiver in Matthew Stafford’s offense.