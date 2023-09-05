The Dallas Cowboys made a blockbuster move and traded with the San Francisco 49ers for Trey Lance. However, it has now been revealed that HC Mike McCarthy didn’t ask the team’s front office to acquire the quarterback.

Trey Lance’s journey through the NFL has not been easy at all. The quarterback has struggled with injuries during the first two years of his career, and he has been unable to demonstrate his value as a former 3rd overall pick.

Now, a new era is about to begin for the former 49ers player. He will embark on his journey in Dallas as Dak Prescott’s backup quarterback, but the team’s plan is to hand him the reins of the offense once Prescott departs from the team in the future.

Cowboys’ owner reveals he didn’t tell Mike McCarthy about Trey Lance’s trade

Even though the Cowboys had Will Grier as QB2, they traded for Trey Lance a few days ago. Well, it was Jerry Jones, the team’s owner, who made this decision all by himself, even without Mike McCarthy.

“No, we, we didn’t tell anybody until we did it, period,” Jones told reporters. “There was nobody that knew [about] it. We told Mike [McCarthy], after we had done it, but my point is we just wanted to get it done. Again, we didn’t waste any time. My point is, we didn’t, we didn’t want them, we didn’t want them to hang up.”

It is known that Jones plays a very significant role in the Cowboys, but nobody expected that he would trade for a quarterback without informing his head coach. It was a very risky move by the club’s owner, but he believes it was the right one to make.

Will Trey Lance start next season?

Trey Lance was signed by the Cowboys to be Prescott’s backup quarterback. However, if the starter doesn’t have a remarkable season, it is possible that the former North Dakota State player will take over the offense at some point.