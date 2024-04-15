The San Francisco 49ers got their voluntary offseason program underway. However, this team has plenty of situations to address before the start of the upcoming NFL season.

Niners CEO Jed York has already talked about giving QB Brock Purdy a contract extension, but there hasn’t been many updates regarding WR Brandon Aiyuk’s situation.

Aiyuk is reportedly disgruntled with the team. They might not be able to pay him what he wants, and his role in the offense will most likely stay the same going forward.

Brock Purdy Has Brandon Aiyuk’s Back Amid Feud With The Niners

With that in mind, reporters asked Purdy his thoughts on Aiyuk’s situation and all the uncertainty around him. Truth to form, he stood by his star teammate and wants the team to do right by him:

“I just told him I’ll always have his back and support him in whatever he does,” Purdy told Cam Inman of the Bay Area News Group. “I want the best for him. It’s a business thing, so for me to say anything about that, that’s out of my pay grade. He and I talk through things and I hear him out. At the end of the day, what he’s done for me, giving me an opportunity to come in and throw him the ball, I’ll always be thankful for that.”

The Niners have the most talent around the league. Needless to say, that comes with a steep price tag, and they might not be able to keep the core together for much longer.

Whether they’re going to give up and trade Aiyuk before his contract runs out remains to be seen. Still, it’s never a good idea to keep a disgruntled player in the locker room, especially if other teams could make an appealing offer for his services.