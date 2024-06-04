Christian McCaffrey has signed a new contract with the San Francisco 49ers. How much does the running back make per hour, day, week, month, and year?

Christian McCaffrey's salary at 49ers: How much does the RB make per hour, day, week, month, and year?

The market for running backs has received great news. Christian McCaffrey was able to secure a new contract extension with the San Francisco 49ers, proving that there’s still hope for other running backs.

There is no doubt that Christian McCaffrey is the best running back in the NFL nowadays. He had a remarkable tenure with the Carolina Panthers, but his best days arrived when he joined the 49ers.

In 2022, the Panthers decided to part ways with McCaffrey and traded him to San Francisco. He registered his best season in 2023, with 1,459 rushing yards and won the Offensive Player of the Year award for the first time in his career.

Breaking down Christian McCaffrey’s salary at 49ers

Christian McCaffrey was already the best-paid running back in the league. However, he has now signed a two-year, $38 million extension that increases the gap between him and the other players who are behind him.

If we break down Christian McCaffrey’s salary, it would look like this: $19M per year; $1.6M per month; $400K per week; $57K per day; $2.3K per hour; $39 per minute; or $0.65 per second.

Who are the best-paid running backs in the NFL?

As mentioned earlier, Christian McCaffrey is currently the best-paid running back in the NFL. His stats back up his earnings, and it seems like he’s ready to prove he was worthy of that contract extension.

Behind McCaffrey are other remarkable running backs such as Alvin Kamara ($15 million per year), Jonathan Taylor ($14 million per year), Saquon Barkley ($12.6 million per year), and Josh Jacobs ($12 million per year).