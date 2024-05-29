Even though Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel are seeking a contract extension, the San Francisco 49ers have signed a new wide receiver for the 2024 NFL season.

Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel have been remarkable players for the San Francisco 49ers. However, instead of extending both players, they have now signed a new wide receiver amid their contract struggles.

In recent years, Deebo Samuel has emerged as one of the NFL‘s top wide receivers. Known for his versatility, he poses a dual threat both through the air and on the ground, accumulating 1,007 rushing yards over five seasons.

Brandon Aiyuk has become a crucial player for the team’s offense. The former first-round pick is now the club’s WR1 and is anticipating a contract extension that recognizes his contributions.

49ers sign a wide receiver; Aiyuk and Samuel await for a contract extension

The 49ers boast one of the best rosters in the entire league. The offense, led by Brock Purdy, has truly shined in recent years, with the quarterback relying on two great wide receivers, Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel.

Samuel joined the 49ers in 2019 when they used their second-round pick to select the former South Carolina player. Since then, he has been an outstanding asset for the team, with several plays designed for him to run the ball in addition to his role as a wide receiver.

Aiyuk arrived in San Francisco a year later. With Samuel injured, the former 25th overall pick seized the opportunity and quickly became a solid player. He is now even contending to be the team’s WR1 over Deebo.

However, both players now face a bid issue: their contract extensions. In 2022, Samuel signed a 3-year, $71.5 million extension, while the 49ers exercised the fifth-year option on Aiyuk’s rookie contract for the 2024 season.

Brandon Aiyuk, wide receiver of the San Francisco 49ers

Nevertheless, the NFC West team has decided not to address this matter and instead extend the contract of other wide receiver. The 49ers are giving Jauan Jennings a two-year deal that is worth up to $15.4 million, with $10 million guaranteed, per ESPN.

Jennings, listed as WR3 on the team’s depth chart, was selected in the 7th round of the 2020 Draft. He has amassed 963 yards on 78 receptions (12.3 average) over three seasons with San Francisco.

Will the 49ers give Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel new contracts?

Even though this extension has surprised many, the 49ers are still expected to offer new contracts to Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel. However, it seems more likely that Aiyuk will sign a new deal this summer.

With Samuel still under contract until 2025, the 49ers could potentially trade him next year. As for Aiyuk, his rookie contract ends this year, and the club reportedly wants to avoid him hitting the free agency market in 2025.