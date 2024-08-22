Trending topics:
NFL News: 49ers star George Kittle reveals unseen quality in Brock Purdy

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle explained what trait distinguishes quarterback Brock Purdy but escapes the NFL fans' sight.

Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers speaks to media during San Francisco 49ers media availability ahead of Super Bowl LVIII at Hilton Lake Las Vegas Resort and Spa on February 08, 2024 in Henderson, Nevada.
© Chris Unger/Getty ImagesBrock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers speaks to media during San Francisco 49ers media availability ahead of Super Bowl LVIII at Hilton Lake Las Vegas Resort and Spa on February 08, 2024 in Henderson, Nevada.

By Federico O'donnell

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is one of the biggest sources of polarization in the NFL nowadays. Fans either adore him and his story or they belittle his accomplishments. Every personality in the sport has their mind set about him and his teammate George Kittle addressed this topic recently.

The star tight end combines an unmatched mix of crazyness, sense of humor and rare talent. His quotes grow deep into NFL fans, regardless of their team. When asked about his teammate in the Bay area, Kittle had nothing but compliments for Purdy. He explained what separates the Niners’ quarterback from the pack, and suggests it’s an unseen trait which fans cannot get to know, nor feel. “Nobody else gets to see that,” Kittle said, via 95.7 The Game.

His confidence makes everybody else in the huddle more confident in themselves,” Kittle continued. “When you’re in a huddle with Trent Williams and Deebo Samuel, and you’re making them more confident than they already are, holy cow.”

Brock Purdy is not no Regular Joe, his story may well be taken from a movie script and ever since his first appearance on a NFL field he put the league on notice. However, the star-studded 49ers‘ roster surrounding him has been the main argument for those skeptical on ‘Mr. Irrelevant’ of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Brock Purdy San Francisco 49ers

Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers drops back to pass the ball against the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship Game at Levi’s Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara, California.

Still, Purdy has asserted his position and has proven well-worthy of a starting quarterback salary in today’s league. Yet there always seems to be a higher standard for him. And Kittle admits the QB does not shy away from it. “He’s incredibly hard on himself,” the tight end added.

49ers’ front office faces future-defining decision involving Purdy

Despite Purdy’s success under Kyle Shanahan’s scheme and the team’s deep playoff runs, the organization has doubts around its franchise quarterback and has not yet fully committed to him. This has also fed the division between those in favor and those against the quarterback.

Brock Purdy signed a four-year entry contract in 2022 but will soon be seeking a new deal fit for a quarterback of a Super Bowl runner-up. The Niners are in need of more time to fully evaluate their QB and will have two more seasons of Purdy until he becomes an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

The front office is playing a risky game on a valuable asset. If they plan to keep Purdy for the long term, his salary increases with every day that passes by. Trading Trey Lance to the Cowboys seems to be evidence of the team’s belief in Purdy, but the Iowa prospect has not put pen to paper yet. Therefore, the voices only grow louder and the skepticisim on the player expands within.

Federico O'donnell

