Every team’s playbook must be kept secret by every member of the organization. Unfortunately, George Kittle didn’t follow these rules, as the tight end just revealed a crucial aspect of Kyle Shanahan’s game plan that could significantly harm the San Francisco 49ers.

George Kittle is one of the main stars of the 49ers. The tight end is regarded as one of the best players of his position in the entire NFL, but he still wants to win a Super Bowl to prove everyone he really belongs to the elite.

During the previous season, the 49ers emerged as one of the most dominant teams in the entire league, largely attributed to Kyle Shanahan’s exceptional coaching prowess. However, George Kittle’s recent revelation has raised concerns about the security of the team’s playbook, with a massive revelation about their game plan.

George Kittle makes huge mistake by revealing key aspect of 49ers’ playbook

The 49ers didn’t have a great ending of their 2022 NFL season. Several injuries among the roster couldn’t let them compete, and they were eliminated by the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship game.

Kyle Shanahan is the master mind behind the 49ers, building a great defensive and offensive playbook. However, Kittle has now revealed one of the team’s biggest secrets, and it could change everything for the head coach ahead of the upcoming campaign.

“Kyle has this thing where, if he wants to set up a play-action or a bootleg-type pass, sometimes he’ll just call a run play that he knows is not gonna work,” Kittle revealed on the Slow News Day podcast. “Like, we’re running a run play multiple times and it’s averaging 2 yards a carry, 2 yards a carry, 2 yards a carry. And then we throw a play-action behind it, and Deebo [Samuel] goes 75 yards. … And the whole thing is set up, because it’s the exact same motion, the exact same alignment, it looks the exact same.

“Kyle Shanahan is, like, ‘If I can get my skill players involved with field — with space — in front of them, we’re all (gonna be) running for days,'” the tight end said. “He can scheme us up open.”