Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Aaron Roddgers gets bold prediction from Tom Brady about his career-ending season with the Steelers

Aaron Rodgers will make his debut as the Pittsburgh Steelers’ star quarterback in what will be his final NFL season, and Tom Brady shared his thoughts with a prediction about how that stint could unfold.

By Ignacio Cairola

Aaron Rodgers of the Pittsburgh Steelers and NFL legend Tom Brady
© Getty ImagesAaron Rodgers of the Pittsburgh Steelers and NFL legend Tom Brady

The Aaron Rodgers‘ debut with the Pittsburgh Steelers generates high expectations about his performance in what will be his final season as a professional in the NFL. A legend like Tom Brady shared his opinion on what can be expected from A-Rod in 2025.

After a complicated stint with the New York Jets, the 41-year-old quarterback sees in the Steelers a new opportunity to shine, as a last step that could be an outstanding ending to his career. Just as Brady did with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Rodgers wants to go out through the big door.

“I’m pretty sure this is the end… What better place to close than one of the pillars of the NFL, with Mike Tomlin and a great group?” Rodgers had stated on The Pat McAfee Show about his arrival to the Steelers. Brady, in his role as an analyst, predicted how things might go for his former colleague.

Advertisement

What did Brady say about Rodgers?

“We all have to evolve and grow. Sometimes, when you go through tough times like he did with the Jets, you get revitalized by joining another organization like the Steelers. That could allow Aaron to achieve what he hopes for, to say goodbye on the highest possible note,” Brady said about Rodgers in an interview with Pro Football Focus.

Tom Brady at the 2021 Super Bowl

Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Advertisement

“I’m very excited to see what he does this year,” Brady added. The former New England Patriots quarterback is not simply throwing words into the air, as he knows what it’s like to succeed at 43, an age when he won the Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Mike Tomlin’s Steelers make a key contract extension on Aaron Rodgers’ teammate ahead of 2025 NFL season

see also

Mike Tomlin’s Steelers make a key contract extension on Aaron Rodgers’ teammate ahead of 2025 NFL season

Rodgers’ challenge

Rodgers must try to move past his disappointing stint with the Jets to start fresh in Pittsburgh. His first season in New York was cut short when he was injured in the opening game, while in the second campaign he stayed healthy but the franchise dealt with major issues, such as the departure of head coach Robert Saleh.

Advertisement
ignacio cairola
Ignacio Cairola
ALSO READ
Mike Tomlin’s Steelers make a key contract extension on Aaron Rodgers’ teammate ahead of 2025 NFL season
NFL

Mike Tomlin’s Steelers make a key contract extension on Aaron Rodgers’ teammate ahead of 2025 NFL season

Aaron Rodgers gets big news regarding his reputation on Mike Tomlin’s Steelers
NFL

Aaron Rodgers gets big news regarding his reputation on Mike Tomlin’s Steelers

Mike Tomlin and Steelers will be without key QB due to injury
NFL

Mike Tomlin and Steelers will be without key QB due to injury

Bill Belichick and girlfriend Jordon Hudson mocked by TCU captain after UNC’s blowout loss
College Football

Bill Belichick and girlfriend Jordon Hudson mocked by TCU captain after UNC’s blowout loss

Better Collective Logo