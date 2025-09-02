The Aaron Rodgers‘ debut with the Pittsburgh Steelers generates high expectations about his performance in what will be his final season as a professional in the NFL. A legend like Tom Brady shared his opinion on what can be expected from A-Rod in 2025.

After a complicated stint with the New York Jets, the 41-year-old quarterback sees in the Steelers a new opportunity to shine, as a last step that could be an outstanding ending to his career. Just as Brady did with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Rodgers wants to go out through the big door.

“I’m pretty sure this is the end… What better place to close than one of the pillars of the NFL, with Mike Tomlin and a great group?” Rodgers had stated on The Pat McAfee Show about his arrival to the Steelers. Brady, in his role as an analyst, predicted how things might go for his former colleague.

What did Brady say about Rodgers?

“We all have to evolve and grow. Sometimes, when you go through tough times like he did with the Jets, you get revitalized by joining another organization like the Steelers. That could allow Aaron to achieve what he hopes for, to say goodbye on the highest possible note,” Brady said about Rodgers in an interview with Pro Football Focus.

“I’m very excited to see what he does this year,” Brady added. The former New England Patriots quarterback is not simply throwing words into the air, as he knows what it’s like to succeed at 43, an age when he won the Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Rodgers’ challenge

Rodgers must try to move past his disappointing stint with the Jets to start fresh in Pittsburgh. His first season in New York was cut short when he was injured in the opening game, while in the second campaign he stayed healthy but the franchise dealt with major issues, such as the departure of head coach Robert Saleh.