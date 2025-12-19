Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers have found in the Tush Push a great weapon for gaining first downs in recent games. The veteran watches from a distance while Connor Heyward is responsible for taking the ball.

Although the quarterback acknowledges that the play is unpopular in the NFL, they will continue using it as long as they can. “Well, we’ve been pretty good at it. Connor’s done a nice job at it. We had a wrinkle giving the ball to Kenny (Gainwell) against Chicago. That was a 50-yard gain. It’s not a play that anybody really likes, I don’t think, across the league. There’s been some talk about trying to get it out of the league. I think there’s a way to maybe find a happy medium on some of the splits and stuff, but, the way the rules are now, it’s been a play that we’ve had success with. So, Mike (Tomlin) likes it, Arthur (Smith) likes it and obviously Connor (Heyward) likes it too.”

At the beginning of the season, the Steelers had many problems on fourth and short, but since they adapted the Tush Push into their playbook, things have changed for Mike Tomlin. If they make it to the playoffs, it could be a huge asset.

What does Aaron Rodgers do in the Tush Push with Steelers?

Aaron Rodgers lines up a few yards behind the offensive line in the Tush Push with the Steelers and simply watches as his teammates try to get the first down. This has become one of the most famous videos and the origin of memes on social media during the 2025 season.

However, many experts believe that offensive coordinator Arthur Smith could be setting up the field for a trick play that might be used in a clutch moment of the regular season or perhaps in the playoffs, with Rodgers throwing the ball unexpectedly.

“You never know. I will say that it’s not a 10 on 11 play. I’ve seen that in some places where they say: ‘Oh, it’s 10 on 11. What’s the quarterback doing back there just standing with his hands on his hips? There’s a lot of guys who aren’t involved in that play. Usually, a deep safety and the guys on the edges have absolutely zero impact on the play. So, as long as we’re going to keep sneaking it, I’m going to keep standing back there and hopefully signaling first down.”

