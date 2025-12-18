Aaron Rodgers was listed as a full participant on the latest Pittsburgh Steelers injury report for the game against the Lions. The quarterback is still not fully recovered from his left wrist fracture, but Mike Tomlin expects him to play in Detroit.

In great news for the Steelers, Derrick Harmon was also listed as a full participant after missing the last game against the Miami Dolphins due to a knee injury. He is a key piece of the defensive line.

Several players appeared as ‘limited participants’ on the Steelers report. Offensive lineman Andrus Peat is dealing with a concussion, long snapper Christian Kuntz is recovering from a knee injury, wide receiver Ben Skowronek is battling with a hand issue, and defensive tackle Keeanu Benton has an ankle injury.

Who is injured with Pittsburgh Steelers?

Outside linebackers T.J. Watt (lung) and Nick Herbig (hamstring) didn’t practice due to injury and they could miss the game against the Lions. That’s why the Steelers just signed LB Jeremiah Moon to have depth at the position.

Two other big names couldn’t practice in worrying news for the offensive line: left guard Isaac Seumalo (triceps) and center Zach Frazier (triceps). Frazier’s situation is the most intriguing as he hadn’t appeared on any report.

The secondary and the defensive line also saw notable absences during practice. Cornerback James Pierre (calf), safety Jabrill Peppers (illness), and defensive tackle Cam Heyward (rest) weren’t available. Heyward should be ready as he frequently gets days of rest.

