Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers confirmed that T.J. Watt has been officially ruled out for the game against the Detroit Lions due to his lung issue. It’s the second game the linebacker will miss.

“I got no update. I’m gonna let him talk. You guys see he’s back in the building. I’m just a little bit hesitant to talk about medical. It’s a little bit different than injury and so my preference is to allow him to speak for himself.”

Watt suffered a puncture in his lung during a dry needling treatment inside the Steelers’ facility, and the big question is when he will be back, considering it’s a crucial stretch of the season for their Super Bowl aspirations.

Who is injured with Steelers?

In addition to T.J. Watt, guard Isaac Seumalo (triceps) and cornerback James Pierre (calf) are also injured for the Steelers and will not play against Detroit. Linebacker Nick Herbig is doubtful with a hamstring injury.

What do the Steelers need to make the playoffs?

The Steelers need to win their three remaining games against the Lions, Browns, and Ravens to qualify for the playoffs. They don’t depend on any other teams. If they secure all three victories, they will be AFC North champions and will host a playoff game in the Wild Card round.

