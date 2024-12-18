NFL News: Jets QB Aaron Rodgers is surprised by a particular trait of Packers fans

Veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers is in his second season wearing the New York Jets colors; however, he spent his entire NFL career with the Green Bay Packers. Because of this, the talented player has a special fondness for that franchise, especially its fans.

The latest outing for Matt LaFleur’s team took place in Seattle, where the Packers emerged victorious. What caught Rodgers’ attention was the number of fans who gathered at Lumen Field and the way they sang throughout the game.

In a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Aaron Rodgers made it clear how surprised he was by the attitude of Green Bay fans throughout the game: “What I couldn’t believe from the other night … Was how many freakin’ Packer fans were there,” the QB stated.

“That never happened back in the day. I heard a ‘Go Pack Go’ chant in the second quarter … It was like 7-0 Packers. And I hear a ‘Go Pack Go’ chant and I was like, ‘What in the hell is going on?’. That’s the wildest thing ever. And the Packers were on offense,” he also added.

A fan holds up a sign during the third quarter of a NFL game between the Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on December 15, 2024 in Seattle, Washington.

“Shout out to the Seattle fans for selling their tickets to the Packer fans,” Rodgers continued. “And then obviously, Packer fans don’t need a reason to show up and they’re everywhere.”

Rodgers sees similarities with Jordan Love

Not only do they share the position on the field and were teammates in Green Bay during one’s early years and the other’s decline, Aaron Rodgers makes a surprising comparison to Packers’ Jordan Love that caught the attention of many.

“He had the ridiculous injury first week I believe, and then he had some other groin (injury). So him, like me, and like me when I was younger, we are able to do things moving not just in the pocket but out of the pocket to extend the plays. He’s so good at that,” highlighted Rodgers about Love.

Rodgers finally concluded: “Taking out that ability, and then messing with your legs a little bit, you can see some of those balls that don’t end up exactly where he wants it, and I know how that feels like.”