In a very surprising turn of events, the New York Jets received some unexpected news, as he AFC East eam is now being sued for using their own logo.

NFL News: Aaron Rodgers' Jets are being sued for using their own throwback logo

The New York Jets are gearing up for the 2024 NFL season with high hopes. Recently, the AFC East team announced the return of their throwback logo, but they are now facing a lawsuit for using it without permission.

In recent years, the Jets have aimed to build a competitive roster to reclaim their former glory and contend in the AFC East. Last year, the team brought in Aaron Rodgers, but he quickly got injured and missed the entire season.

Now, the Jets are once again hoping for an outstanding season. However, they are currently dealing with an off-the-field issue as they face a lawsuit over the use of their throwback logo.

Report: Jets face huge lawsuit over the use of their throwback logo

Throughout history, several NFL teams have changed their image, from their names to their logos. Numerous clubs have recently revived their past to appeal to the nostalgia that many fans cherish.

This year, the New York Jets decided to follow this trend. The AFC East club announced in April the return of their throwback logo, along with a lookalike of their old uniforms. However, this decision has created a huge problem for the team.

The Jets unveiled the return of their old logo, with some changes, for the upcoming season. It features the airplane design attached to the team name “Jets.” This logo was created by Jim Pons in 1978, and the club used it for nearly 20 years.

However, now Pons, who worked as the team’s film and video director, is not comfortable with the club using his logo again. After the team announced the return of this design, Pons did not hesitate to sue the club over its use.

Throwback logo of the New York Jets on their current helmets

According to TMZ, Pons is suing the Jets for unspecified damages. He is seeking the cancellation of the Jets’ trademark of the logo and a ruling that the team cannot use the logo without his consent and compensation. Pons claims that he owns the logo and created it outside of his duties with the team.

Are the Jets aware of Jim Pons’ complaints?

“We are aware of the complaint,” the Jets said in a statement to the New York Post. “The mark in question has been registered with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for nearly 50 years. The mark has been used continuously in numerous iterations since that time. We find this claim baseless and without merit.”

Pons, who is 81 years old, claims that the Jets are using the logo without giving him a share of the profits. Although the club acknowledged his work on their official website, it seems he wants more than just recognition.