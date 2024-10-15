NFL News: Aaron Rodgers' Jets could lose two players after trading for Davante Adams

The New York Jets pulled off the coup of adding Davante Adams as Aaron Rodgers' teammate, but they could lose two players in the 2024 NFL season.

The New York Jets want to make their way in the 2024 NFL and for that they already made the news of the week by confirming the arrival of Davante Adams, who will be reunited with his former Green Bay Packers teammate, Aaron Rodgers. Despite the upgrade received by the 41-year-old quarterback, his team could be weakened by the loss of two players.

It is a time of constant change for the Jets roster. Last week, they had the surprising departure of coach Robert Saleh five weeks before the start of the championship, and today the news is the arrival of a veteran figure like Adams. But the adjustments could continue.

The two players who could leave the Jets at midseason are none other than Mike Williams and Haason Reddick. Regarding the 30-year-old wide receiver, who was added in the offseason on a one-year contract, the Jets will try to move him to make room for Adams, who plays the same position.

Reddick, meanwhile, has a new agent. It is Drew Rosenhaus, who was authorized by the management of the New York franchise to negotiate a deal for the departure of the defensive end, who also joined for the current season.

Reddick and Williams’ performance in the current 2024 NFL season

It could be said that Reddick has not made it with the Jets despite being a part of their roster. The defensive end has not seen the field this season and is already looking for a new destination. Wide receiver Williams, meanwhile, has 10 receptions for 145 yards but no touchdowns.

New possible destinations for Reddick and Williams

Williams was the seventh pick in the 2017 NFL draft and spent seven seasons with the Chargers, a franchise he stayed with until he suffered a torn ACL in 2023, which left him with the Jets. In the current season, the receiver has not connected much with quarterback Rodgers and his salary is not that high, so the front office will look for a quick exit, although there is still no certain possible destination.

Reddick, on the other hand, may be looking to be traded to the Detroit Lions, who need a replacement for Aidan Hutchinson, who will miss the rest of the season. The defensive end has been on a holdout but his saga could be over soon.