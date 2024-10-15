NFL News: Jets QB Aaron Rodgers adds key piece in Super Bowl pursuit

Aaron Rodgers' New York Jets, in their quest for the Super Bowl, are adding a prominent figure to their roster and are determined to achieve their goal.

Despite an unstable performance in the NFL, Aaron Rodgers‘ New York Jets are poised to significantly strengthen their roster, slowly boosting their Super Bowl aspirations.

According to reporter Ian Rapoport via his X (formerly Twitter) account, the New York franchise is close to adding none other than WR Davante Adams, who has been flirting with several teams in recent weeks.

Rapoport posted on his account @RapSheet: “The #Raiders are completing a trade of star WR Davante Adams to the #Jets, sources say. Back with his good friend, Aaron Rodgers. As Las Vegas moves on.”

