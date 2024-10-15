Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Jets QB Aaron Rodgers adds key piece in Super Bowl pursuit

Aaron Rodgers' New York Jets, in their quest for the Super Bowl, are adding a prominent figure to their roster and are determined to achieve their goal.

Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets warms up prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium on October 14, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
© Elsa/Getty ImagesAaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets warms up prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium on October 14, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

By Matías Persuh

Despite an unstable performance in the NFL, Aaron RodgersNew York Jets are poised to significantly strengthen their roster, slowly boosting their Super Bowl aspirations.

According to reporter Ian Rapoport via his X (formerly Twitter) account, the New York franchise is close to adding none other than WR Davante Adams, who has been flirting with several teams in recent weeks.

Rapoport posted on his account @RapSheet: “The #Raiders are completing a trade of star WR Davante Adams to the #Jets, sources say. Back with his good friend, Aaron Rodgers. As Las Vegas moves on.”

Advertisement
Davante Adams

Davante Adams #17 of the Las Vegas Raiders looks on before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Allegiant Stadium on September 29, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

*Developing story…

matías persuh
Matías Persuh

Matias Persuh is a sports journalist and writer who graduated with a bachelor's degree in Sports Journalism in 2008. Since then, he has covered numerous events, including local soccer games, and has interviewed players and coaches. Matias has also participated as a columnist in various radio shows. Fluent in English, Spanish, and Slovenian, he displays great enthusiasm when analyzing NBA and NFL games. In addition, he regularly follows major competitions such as the Premier League, Serie A, and La Liga. Joining Bolavip US in July 2024 marked a significant step forward in his career, allowing him to continue developing his skills and delivering the most resonant news and reports to the audience.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal take on Scotland in Nations League clash
Soccer

Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal take on Scotland in Nations League clash

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers sends strong message to NFL referees after MNF loss against Bills
NFL

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers sends strong message to NFL referees after MNF loss against Bills

MLB News: Dodgers manager Dave Roberts clears up Shohei Ohtani’s struggles in Game 2 NLCS vs. Mets
MLB

MLB News: Dodgers manager Dave Roberts clears up Shohei Ohtani’s struggles in Game 2 NLCS vs. Mets

USMNT vs. Mexico: Mauricio Pochettino's projected starting XI
Soccer

USMNT vs. Mexico: Mauricio Pochettino's projected starting XI

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo