Aaron Rodgers is undeniably one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history. However, even the New York Jets star hasn’t always made the right choices, and he’s recently revealed his biggest regret to date.

Rodgers’ career has been marked by incredible success, including leading the Green Bay Packers to victory in Super Bowl XLV, further cementing his impressive legacy.

Yet, controversy has also followed him throughout his journey. Reflecting on his past, Rodgers has now identified what he considers to be the biggest mistake of his career so far.

Aaron Rodgers opens up on his biggest regret so far

For many fans and analysts, Aaron Rodgers is one of the most talented quarterbacks in NFL history. His ability to find success even without a star-studded supporting cast is a testament to his remarkable skill.

However, Rodgers’ career has not been without its flaws. Beyond the football field, he has often been a polarizing figure, with one of his most controversial moments occurring in 2021.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Rodgers sparked outrage by misleading the public about his vaccination status, referring to himself as “immunized.” These comments led to widespread criticism, as many felt he wasn’t taking the virus as seriously as he should have.

“If there’s one thing I wish could have gone different, it’s that,” Rodgers said, per ESPN, talking about his comments on the coronavirus, “because that’s the only thing [critics] could hit me with.”

While the NFL didn’t require players to be vaccinated, those who chose not to were subject to strict protocols, including masking, surveillance, and frequent COVID testing. Rodgers later stated that he would have refused to comply with a vaccination mandate if one had been implemented, further fueling the controversy.

“I had an immunization card from my holistic doctor, which looked similar [to the NFL’s required ones],” Rodgers said, per ESPN. “I wasn’t trying to pawn it off as a vaccine card, but I said, ‘Listen, here’s my protocol. Here’s what you can follow to look this up.’ And it was an ongoing appeal.”

Did Aaron Rodgers get COVID?

Yes, Aaron Rodgers did contract COVID-19. In November 2021, it was revealed that Rodgers tested positive for the virus, leading to his absence from a game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The situation drew significant attention because it was then disclosed that Rodgers had not been vaccinated, despite previously stating that he was “immunized.” This led to widespread controversy and criticism.