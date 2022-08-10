Jordan Love's opportunities at the Green Bay Packers have been limited as he has always had Aaron Rodgers ahead of him. The veteran quarterback, however, understands what his possible successor is going through.

It's safe to say most people in Green Bay was thrilled to hear Aaron Rodgers signed a three-year contract extension earlier this offseason. For Jordan Love, meanwhile, it meant he would have to continue waiting for his moment.

After being drafted as a first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Utah State product heads into his third year with only one start under his belt. With Rodgers extending his deal this year, Love knows that (barring injury) his record will probably not change in the near future.

If there's someone who may understand what Love is going through, that's precisely Rodgers. Back in the day, he had to wait for three seasons before taking over for Brett Favre. Though the four-time NFL MVP — winner of the award in the last two seasons — is not showing any signs of slowing down, he can relate to Love's situation.

Aaron Rodgers compares Jordan Love's situation to his time as Brett Favre's backup

"I think there's always pressure on a first-round pick," Rodgers said, via Kyle Malzhan of WFRV, as quoted by Yahoo Sports. "The tracks are looking more similar by the day, [Love] being in his third year and me waiting behind Brett for three years. Something clicks in at some point and the game slows down and you make the plays you know you are capable of making, and I look forward to watching him on Friday.

"I think all of us come along at our own pace. I needed the years to get to where I was at. Whether the criticism was equal in '05, '06 and '07 for me as it was for him, I don't know. Some of that you kinda move past as you've had success. But I'm excited for him this preseason."

It may be hard for Love to be waiting for so long to become a consistent starter in the NFL. However, in most cases, patience pays off. If not, look at Rodgers. It's difficult to see it now, but one day, he may feel it was worth the wait.