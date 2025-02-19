Travis Kelce suffered one of the toughest losses in his NFL career when the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 in Super Bowl LIX, and the outcome of the game may have an impact on the tight end’s future.

At 35―he turns 36 in October―Kelce knows that he isn’t getting any younger, which is why he’s contemplating retirement this offseason. However, it appears that he wouldn’t even be thinking about it if it wasn’t for the ugly Super Bowl loss.

According to Us Weekly, Kelce was ready to call it a career if the Chiefs beat the Eagles in Super Bowl LIX. That result would’ve seen Kansas City become the first team in NFL history to win three consecutive Super Bowls.

Instead, the Eagles dethroned the Chiefs with a commanding win in New Orleans. Consequently, Kelce has reportedly changed his mind, leaning towards coming back for another year to pursue a better ending to his illustrious NFL career:

Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs walks off the field at half time against the Philadelphia Eagles during Super Bowl LIX.

“Kelce’s career plans will be a factor timing-wise. The first source tells Us the athlete ‘was hoping he’d end his career on a high.’ But after the blowout Super Bowl loss, ‘he’s reconsidering what he wants moving forward. He may come back next season.'”

Kelce’s performance in forgettable Super Bowl for Chiefs

Kelce looked like a shell of himself at the start of the 2024 NFL season, and even though he turned up his game as the weeks passed, his Super Bowl performance was still disappointing.

The veteran tight end only caught four passes for 39 yards in a night where the Eagles’ defense stole the show, sacking Mahomes six times and forcing three turnovers en route to Super Bowl glory.

Is Travis Kelce retiring after Super Bowl LIX?

Kelce is under contract for one more season with the Chiefs, but the tight end is contemplating whether to retire a year before his deal expires. Here’s what he told his brother, Jason, on their ‘New Heights’ podcast:

“I know everybody wants to know whether I’m playing next year and, right now, I’m just kicking everything down the road. I’m kicking every can I can down the road. I’m not making any crazy decisions.“

Andy Reid and the Chiefs reportedly want Kelce to postpone retirement but on one condition: to accept a lesser role on the team, contributing as a role player rather than being the primary pass catcher. Only time will tell how this situation unfolds.