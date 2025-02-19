NCAAF Rumors: Former Lamar Jackson teammate joins Deion Sanders, Buffaloes coaching staff

Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes are gearing up for a big campaign in his first season without his sons, Shilo and Shedeur, on the roster. However, Sanders is determined to lead Colorado on a deep run and is set to hire a former Baltimore Ravens teammate of Lamar Jackson as his defensive line coach, according to reports.

The Buffaloes couldn’t close out the 2024 NCAA season as they envisioned, suffering a deflating loss during the Valero Alamo Bowl against BYU, by a score of 36-14.

However, Deion Sanders did a remarkable job at the helm of the program, putting the school in Boulder back on the map in college football. Ahead of the 2025 campaign, expectations have only risen for the Buffaloes.

The defensive side was a source of great concern for Sanders and Colorado, all season long. The team’s inability to stop the run was a headache during the year, and one that Coach Prime is focused on addressing during the offseason. To do so, Deion is closing in on a former teammate of Lamar Jackson at the Ravens, and 15-year NFL veteran defensive lineman as the school’s next defensive line coach.

Domata Peko #96 of the Baltimore Ravens celebrates after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at M&T Bank Stadium on December 1, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Domata Peko, a former 4th round selection by the Cincinnati Bengals during the 2006 NFL Draft, is expected to sign as the Buffaloes defensive line coach for the upcoming college football season, according to On3. Peko played for the Baltimore Ravens during the 2019 season, appearing in 7 games during Jackson’s sophomore year.

Deion makes something clear about transfer portal

Coach Prime’s mentality regarding transfers and commitments in college football is truly one of a kind. While most coaches emphasize the importance of getting to know the young athletes joining their program, Sanders takes a different approach.

Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes watches from the sidelines during the second half of the NCAAF game against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium on October 19, 2024 in Tucson, Arizona.

“All the kids that I’m recruiting, as a matter of fact, they’re in the [transfer] portal,” Sanders stated, via ESPN. “I don’t go to nobody’s school or nobody’s house. I’m not doing that. I’m too old to be going to somebody’s school, somebody’s house.“

