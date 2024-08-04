Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs had a very special 'guest' in training camp. The big question is if the help will be permanent.

Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs are ready to win a third consecutive Super Bowl after their epic overtime victory against the San Francisco 49ers at Las Vegas. It’s important to remember that no team in history has achieved that feat.

The Chiefs’ core group of stars will come back almost intact on offense and defense. Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Chris Jones. The only big loss is L’Jarius Sneed.

However, in bad news for the rest of the NFL, there are massive upgrades such as Hollywood Brown and Xavier Worthy. Now, in a shocking turn of events, a famous head coach could join them.

Jon Gruden appears at Chiefs’ training camp

Believe it or not, Jon Gruden was spotted in Chiefs’ gear during training camp sharing thoughts with Andy Reid. No one knows for sure if the former head coach will join the team, but, it’s a very intriguing situation.

More than two decades ago, Gruden emerged as an outstanding young coach with the Raiders. Following a controversial end to that relationship, he won the Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

After becoming one of the most famous TV analysts, Jon returned to the Raiders in 2018, but a massive controversy off the field with Washington and Bruce Allen halted his career.

Last year, Jon Gruden was also spotted at Saints’ training camp, but never got a permanent role. Now, as a tremendous mind to boost any offense, the big question is why he appeared side by side with Reid.