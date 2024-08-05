The Kansas City Chiefs head into the 2024 NFL season in very high spirits. With Patrick Mahomes under center, the team once again seems to be in a position to chase yet another Super Bowl title.

However, the competitive atmosphere at Arrowhead is such that things can get heated in practice. Mahomes, in fact, had to intervene as tempers flared in training camp Monday.

Linebacker Drue Tranquill lost it during one of the infamous ‘long drive’ sessions head coach Andy Reid likes so much, but things didn’t escalate any further thanks to Mahomes.

The Chiefs quarterback immediately grabbed his teammate and pulled him away from the situation, avoiding a potential brawl. It remains unclear what made Tranquill so angry, but fortunately, Mahomes was right there to prevent a bigger problem.

Chiefs have a big goal in 2024

The Chiefs may have won the last two Super Bowls, but their competitive nature remains untouched. Mahomes and company aren’t done yet, as they have an even bigger goal this season.

Winning back-to-back championships is definitely cool, but what about a three-peat? No team in NFL history has so far won three straight Super Bowls, so Kansas City has a big source of motivation this year.

The franchise has been doing the right moves so far, keeping its core while making some interesting additions in offense. Only time will tell us whether this results in an unprecedented third consecutive title.