NFL News: Andy Reid delivers special message to Chiefs players after perfect start despite injuries

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid made sure to let his players know he's proud of how the team has responded to a challenging start to the 2024 NFL season.

The Kansas City Chiefs suffered the loss of key offensive players to serious injuries early in the 2024 NFL season, yet Patrick Mahomes and company remain undefeated after five weeks. Needless to say, Andy Reid couldn’t be prouder.

Speaking to reporters after the Chiefs‘ win over the New Orleans Saints on ‘Monday Night Football,’ Reid delivered a special message to his players for stepping up with key teammates on the sidelines.

“They don’t flinch on all that stuff,” Reid said of the players’ reaction to the string of injuries, via Arrowhead Pride. “They know it’s the next guy up, and he goes. I’m proud of them for that. There’s an attitude in the locker room, and it has to start with that group there. They just know they can trust that the next guy is going to come in and do a good job.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Chiefs’ injury woes started in the first game of preaseason, with free agency acquisition Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown suffering a sternoclavicular joint dislocation that eventually sent him to Injured Reserve.

Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts during the AFC Wild Card Playoffs against the Miami Dolphins at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 13, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Advertisement

The injuries started to pile up in the 2024 NFL regular season, with starting running back Isiah Pacheco picking up a fractured fibula in Week 2 before Mahomes accidentally injured Rashee Rice in Week 4. Even so, the Chiefs have been resilient, which makes Reid very proud.

Advertisement

see also Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes send clear message to Kareem Hunt, Chiefs RBs after Isiah Pacheco's injury

Kareem Hunt, JuJu Smith-Schuster credit their success to Reid

The first big challenge for Reid after Brown’s injury was the loss of Pacheco, who was placed on IR after the second week. The Chiefs found a way to replace their starting running back with the promotion of Carson Steele and Samaje Perine, but especially with the return of Kareem Hunt.

Advertisement

The 29-year-old was key in the win over the Chargers in Week 4 before playing an even bigger role in the Week 5 victory over the Saints, but he gives all the credit to the coach: “I’m having a blast out there. It’s so much fun, and I missed it so much. Coach Reid does a great job of putting us in situations to be successful.”

see also NFL News: Andy Reid sends clear message to Chiefs' front office after Rashee Rice's injury

At wide receiver, the Chiefs have also faced challenges. With Brown out, Mahomes’ attention switched to Rice until the second-year wideout got injured. But instead of exploring the market, Reid made it clear to Mahomes he trusted in the in-house options, and it seemed to pay off.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On Monday, veteran WR JuJu Smith-Schuster led the team with 130 yards in seven catches, but he also credited Reid for his production: “Coach knows how to put guys in position. He knows how to use their strengths on the field and capitalize on them.”