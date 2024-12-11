Even though the Kansas City Chiefs have clinched the division title for the ninth consecutive NFL season, it’s safe to say the team has room for improvement. Protecting Patrick Mahomes, in fact, might be the biggest challenge for Andy Reid and company as the playoffs draw nearer.

However, the Chiefs head coach doesn’t seem to be that worried about it, since he trusts in his quarterback’s ability to make things happen on the gridiron. Regardless of the problems at the o-line, Reid is happy with Mahomes’ version in 2024.

“He’s doing what he always does. He hasn’t really had to adapt other than making the throws,” Reid said when asked about Mahomes‘ adjustment to increased sacks and pressures, via Charles Goldman of A to Z Sports.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mahomes echoes Reid’s thoughts on the sacks

Mahomes has taken a career-high 35 sacks this year, and there are still four weeks left in the 2024 NFL season. Last time out, the Chiefs star was sacked three times by the Los Angeles Chargers’ defense.

Advertisement

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs speaks to head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Arrowhead Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Advertisement

But the two previous weeks were even tougher, with the 2x NFL MVP suffering five sacks in back-to-back games. However, just like Reid, the quarterback refuses to make a big situation out of this.

Advertisement

see also Chiefs News: Patrick Mahomes voices clear complaint to the NFL about grueling schedule

“I mean, it’s a part of football, you just play the game,” Mahomes said about the sacks after the Chiefs’ win over the Chargers on Sunday night. “We’ve played a lot of good defenses this year. That’s the one bad thing about when you win the Super Bowl, you play the best schedule, and we’ve played a lot of good defensive ends and defensive linemen.“

Mahomes looks for own ways to improve despite Chiefs’ O-line problems

Instead of claiming what his teammates and the offensive line should do better, Mahomes delivered Reid and the Chiefs a firm message about the sacks, explaining how he can improve: “I think for myself, it’s just finding the soft spot in the pocket. I feel like on some of the early third downs I was kind of running into where they were looping to [and] they had a plan for me escaping the pocket.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Super Bowl champion with Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes once again hints interest in Chiefs reunion

“So, just trying to find that soft spot, I thought I did better at that as the game went on and then I was able to make the run at the end. Working the new guy (D.J. Humphries) in [and] trusting in those other guys. I think we’re going to be hitting the ground running as the playoffs come ahead.”

Mahomes and the Chiefs will take on the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, December 15, opening a stretch of three games in 11 days as the 2024 NFL regular season reaches the finish line. Reid will probably want to find solutions to the o-line struggles, but knowing that his quarterback can handle the challenges.