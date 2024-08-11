Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes lost one of their biggest weapons in the first play of preseason for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs were ready to start their final stage of preparation looking to defend their Super Bowl title for a third consecutive year. Then, in the first play of the preseason opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars, their hopes suffered a massive blow.

Patrick Mahomes threw a pass to his latest addition, Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown, but, when the wide receiver fell into the ground, all the alarms immediately went off.

What should be one of the best offenses in the NFL is suddenly in jeopardy as the first medical diagnosis confirmed a dislocation of the sternoclavicular shoulder joint.

How serious is Hollywood Brown injury with Chiefs?

After the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Andy Reid spoke about the injury of Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown. The wide receiver might not be ready for Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens.

“As far as injuries go, Hollywood Brown has that same thing that Tyreek (Hill) had down here actually. Sternoclavicular post dislocation. I think he’ll miss some time. We’ll just where he is at.”

That injury for Tyreek Hill occurred in 2019 while playing for the Chiefs and the star wide receiver missed four weeks. However, depending on the diagnosis, some of those shoulder problems could take even eight weeks to recover.