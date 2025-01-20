The Baltimore Ravens were eliminated from the NFL playoffs following a heartbreaking 27-25 loss to the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round. Despite a strong performance, including pivotal plays by Lamar Jackson, the Ravens could not hold off Buffalo in the final moments. The game was so captivating that it even caught the attention of NBA star Ja Morant, who exposed on his social networks his pick for NFL MVP.

The Memphis Grizzlies star standout took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to express his unwavering backing of Jackson, posting: “8 still MVP tho,” a nod to Lamar Jackson’s jersey number. Morant’s sentiment reflects the respect Jackson has earned across sports, even in the wake of Baltimore’s playoff disappointment.

It is hard to argue with Ja Morant’s stance. Jackson delivered another stellar season, showcasing his dynamic dual-threat ability while keeping the Ravens competitive throughout the year. Although the playoff loss marks a disappointing end, Jackson’s value to the team and his impact on the league remain undeniable. His performances continue to fuel debates about his standing among the NFL’s elite quarterbacks.

Morant’s message highlights the mutual admiration between athletes from different sports. Known for showing love to players he admires, Morant’s public support for Jackson is another example of the camaraderie shared across leagues. Even in defeat, Jackson’s greatness is recognized, proving that an MVP’s legacy is built on more than just wins and losses.

Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens reacts to winning MVP Trophy after the 2020 NFL Pro Bowl at Camping World Stadium on January 26, 2020 in Orlando, Florida.

After NFL playoff elimination, could this season be considered as a failure for the Ravens?

After the Ravens were eliminated from the playoffs in a narrow 27-25 loss to the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round, questions surfaced about whether their 2024 season should be labeled a failure. Baltimore finished with an impressive 11-6 record, secured a playoff spot, and displayed competitive play throughout the year. However, their early postseason exit and inability to make a deeper run raised concerns about missed opportunities.

Despite the disappointment, the Ravens’ season was far from a failure. Lamar Jackson delivered an MVP-caliber performance, showcasing improvements in his passing game while leading a dynamic offense. Meanwhile, Baltimore’s defense ranked among the league’s best, consistently keeping the team in contention in a highly competitive AFC.

While the playoff loss was undoubtedly a setback, the Ravens demonstrated significant growth and laid a solid foundation for future success. With their core players and coaching staff, Baltimore remains well-positioned to contend in the years ahead.