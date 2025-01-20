The debate over the greatest NFL quarterback of all time remains a hot topic, with several contenders vying for the crown. One of the most iconic players in the position, Joe Montana, recently weighed in on the discussion by naming his top five quarterbacks, a list that includes both modern stars like Patrick Mahomes and legends such as Peyton Manning.

As part of a feature for Sports Illustrated ahead of Super Bowl LVIII, Montana was asked on social media to rank five NFL quarterbacks based on their style of play and overall impact on the league. Without hesitation, the four-time Super Bowl champion crafted his own list, explaining his reasoning along the way.

Taking the top spot in Montana’s rankings was a tie between NFL legend Dan Marino and New England Patriots icon Tom Brady. “I made my own rules,” Montana quipped when asked why he allowed two players to share the number one position on his list.

In second place, Montana paired Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes with Indianapolis Colts great Peyton Manning, highlighting their exceptional influence on the game. Rounding out his list in third place was former Green Bay Packers standout Aaron Rodgers, who Montana felt deserved his spot without sharing it with another name.

Former quarterback Joe Montana.

Mahomes poised to surpass Montana’s playoff milestone

The AFC Divisional Round matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills promises high stakes, with Mahomes aiming to etch his name deeper into NFL history. Mahomes, set to start for the Chiefs, has his sights on surpassing Montana’s storied playoff milestone, an achievement that has stood as a benchmark for greatness.

Montana’s postseason legacy includes 17 playoff victories and five Super Bowl starts, a testament to his dominance during the most critical games. A win against the Bills would not only push Mahomes closer to Montana’s playoff win total but also strengthen the Chiefs’ path to another championship appearance. As Kansas City continues to perform at an elite level, Mahomes appears well-positioned to extend his own postseason records.

Could Mahomes one day surpass Tom Brady?

With the Chiefs firing on all cylinders and Mahomes leading the charge, the star quarterback may eventually turn his focus to another NFL legend: Tom Brady. While catching Brady in Pro Bowl appearances may not be the priority, the ultimate goal remains matching or surpassing his Super Bowl victories. With three championships already under his belt, Mahomes is prepared to lead Kansas City past the Bills and pursue a fourth NFL title.

Turning 30 years old in 2025, Mahomes still has plenty of time to chase Brady’s record. Barring significant injuries, his combination of talent and leadership makes this an attainable goal. However, much will depend on the continuity of the Chiefs’ roster and Mahomes’ ability to maintain peak performance in the years ahead. Time will ultimately tell if he can reach Brady’s historic milestones.

