The Baltimore Ravens‘ loss to the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round ends the team’s hopes of reaching this season’s Super Bowl. The game was very intense and resulted in a tight 25-27 result in favor of the Bills, who will face the Chiefs in the Conference Championship. Despite the Ravens’ effort, they missed opportunities and crucial mistakes ultimately sealed their fate. After this devastating result, Hall of Famer Michael Irvin had some strong words for former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson.

After the Baltimore Ravens’ disappointing loss to the Buffalo Bills, NFL Hall of Famer Michael Irvin did not hold back in his assessment of Lamar Jackson’s performance. Speaking on X, formerly Twitter, Irvin was critical of Jackson’s play, stating, “Lamar Jackson did not play a clean game.” The Hall of Famer pointed out that Jackson had all the talent he could ask for around him but failed to capitalize on the opportunity.

Irvin’s harsh remarks came in the wake of a game that saw Jackson struggle to execute, despite having a roster loaded with skill players. “It will be he just didn’t get it done with a better team around him,” Irvin continued. The criticism highlights how, despite Baltimore’s promising squad, the Ravens’ QB did not rise to the occasion when the game was on the line.

The comment about Jackson potentially never having this level of talent around him again struck a nerve among fans and analysts alike. “He may never have this kind of talent around him again. EVER!!!” Irvin warned. The remark underscores the fleeting nature of championship windows in the NFL, especially for quarterbacks, who are often judged harshly for not winning when the odds are in their favor.

Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens walks onto the field after a game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Irvin’s remarks are likely to intensify the ongoing debate surrounding Lamar Jackson’s legacy and his ability to lead the Ravens to a Super Bowl. While Jackson has earned praise for his electrifying playmaking and MVP-caliber performances, questions about his consistency in high-stakes games continue to linger. Despite the criticism, Jackson’s impressive season keeps him firmly in the conversation as one of the leading candidates for the MVP award.

Could Ravens’ loss open door for a new front-runner in the 2024 NFL MVP Race?

The Ravens’ loss to the Bills may have dealt a significant blow to their Super Bowl aspirations, but Lamar Jackson remains firmly in the MVP race. Despite the setback, Jackson’s dual-threat ability, both as a passer and a runner, has been a constant force, keeping Baltimore competitive throughout the season. His leadership and impact on the field have been instrumental in navigating the team through tough matchups.

While Jackson’s MVP candidacy remains strong, the competition is as fierce as ever. Quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts have consistently delivered in high-pressure moments, bolstering their cases for the league’s most prestigious individual honor. With the Ravens’ postseason hopes fading, voters may lean toward players who have excelled when the stakes were highest, potentially tilting the MVP discussion in favor of other contenders.