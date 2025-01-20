NFL News: Bears choose their new head coach to help Caleb Williams in 2025

After a disappointing campaign in the last NFL season, the Chicago Bears urgently began the search for a new head coach who could steer the team, led by Caleb Williams, in the right direction. Finally, after several meetings, the franchise’s leadership in the Windy City made a final decision, and the Bears now have a new head coach for the upcoming season.

The news was announced by NFL insider Tom Pelissero through his X (formerly Twitter) account @TomPelissero, and the man set to join Williams’ team is none other than Ben Johnson, who was recently the offensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions.

“A new day in Chicago: The #Bears are finalizing a deal to hire Ben Johnson as their head coach, per sources. Johnson is set to fly there soon and contract parameters are in place. Barring a last-minute snag, the #Lions OC lands with an NFC North rival,” Pelissero stated.

Ben Johnson was one of the key assistants to Dan Campbell in the last outstanding campaign by the Detroit Lions, where they secured the number 1 seed in the NFC, only to be defeated by the Commanders this past weekend.

Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson of the Detroit Lions looks on before the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on December 22, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.

The staff Ben Johnson is preparing for his team

Although there are still details to be worked out before Ben Johnson officially becomes the new head coach of the Chicago Bears, according to reporter Adam Schefter, he already has some of his staff in mind to join him on this new venture.

“Ben Johnson has been busy assembling a star-studded coaching staff. The leading candidate to become his defensive coordinator in Chicago is former Saints HC Dennis Allen, per league sources,” Schefter stated via his X account @AdamSchefter.

Dennis Allen, head coach of the New Orleans Saints

Williams is already showing excitement on social media

In times when many figures in the sports world use their social media to express themselves or even react to certain events, Caleb Williams did the same after the news of Johnson’s arrival in Chicago broke.

After the announcement that the former Lions OC would become the new head coach of the Bears, the NFL made it official through an Instagram post, and it was the team’s quarterback himself who liked the post, in a way showing excitement for what’s to come.

The Johnson-Williams duo that excites

Ben Johnson’s three years of experience as the offensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions have caught the attention of many within the football world. So much so, that his explosive plays have been highly praised by his colleagues.

This is why many are starting to get excited about how Caleb Williams’ talent will be maximized with Johnson taking the reins of the Bears’ first team. Without a doubt, something new is being shaped in Chicago.