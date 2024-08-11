Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs had an incredible mistake during their first game of preseason.

Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs had a rough start of preseason against the Jacksonville Jaguars. First, Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown suffered a big shoulder injury during the opening drive of the game after a pass from Patrick Mahomes.

Then, due to the new kickoff rule, the Chiefs’ special teams had an embarrassing moment. The ball kicked by the Jaguars entered the end zone, the bounce sent it to the 1-yard line and after that, inexplicably, Mecole Hardman went for it, took it back into the end zone and kneeled.

As a consequence, because of the changes approved by the NFL, the result of the play was a safety. Although this is just preseason, Andy Reid admitted these mistakes cannot happen in the quest for a third consecutive Super Bowl.

What happened with Mecole Hardman in special teams for Chiefs?

After the game, that controversial play was an inevitable question for Andy Reid. The legendary head coach agreed that those type of mistakes could be very costly during another championship run, but, also emphasized there was some confusion by the referees.

“There were some things we need to work on. I mean, the obvious is we will clean up the special teams and what took place there. They did give me an explanation (referees). I think they’re trying to work that out. Normally, when the ball goes in the end zone and you touch it there, it’s a dead ball, but we’ll get it cleared up and see what they come up with.”