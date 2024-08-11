LeBron James talked about the comparisons between the Paris 2024 Olympics squad and the Dream Team led by Michael Jordan.

LeBron James and Stephen Curry had extraordinary performances to give Team USA a gold medal in the Paris 2024 Olympics. As a consequence, the comparisons with Michael Jordan and 1992 Dream Team are inevitable.

Of course, three decades ago, the number of NBA players which participated in Spain cannot be compared to this year’s list which included stars Nikola Jokic or Victor Wembanyama.

So, after the triumph at Bercy Arena, the legend of the Los Angeles Lakers was asked about a new nickname for this version of the US squad. The answer is tremendous.

Is 2024 Team USA better than 1992 Dream Team?

That’s one of the toughest questions for anyone involved in basketball. Although the 1992 Dream Team had Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson and Larry Bird, those last two names were in the final stage of their careers. Meanwhile, LeBron James and Stephen Curry are still top players in the NBA.

The other key factor is competition. According to many specialists, the quality displayed by the 92 rivals is far away from what we saw in Paris. Serbia and France had a real shot to get an upset.

However, LeBron doesn’t want controversy. When he was asked about which nickname is adequate for 2024 Team USA, the King had a tremendous answer. No ‘Dream Team’ or ‘Redeem Team’ for them. Just called them: The Avengers.