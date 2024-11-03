NFL News: Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes receive optimistic update on key Chiefs weapon

The 2024 NFL season has brought challenges, but it looks like Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes will recover a key weapon on the Kansas City Chiefs soon.

The Kansas City Chiefs are the only undefeated team in the 2024 NFL season, but they just can’t seem to catch a break when it comes to injuries. This week, Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes lost even more weapons.

Only a few days after Jody Fortson’s tough injury, Reid confirmed Jared Wiley will be sidelined for the rest of the year. Though these players were not among Mahomes’ favorite pass catchers, they provided necessary depth at tight end.

Besides, this only deepens the team’s injury crisis, with the Chiefs already missing a number of players in offense. However, it appears that Kansas City is starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, running back Isiah Pacheco could resume practice within the next two to three weeks. Needless to say, this optimistic update is music to Reid and Mahomes‘ ears after receiving so much bad news.

Isiah Pacheco #10 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates on the sidelines after a play against the New York Jets during the fourth quarter in the game at MetLife Stadium on October 01, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Advertisement

When is Isiah Pacheco returning to play for the Chiefs?

Pacheco has been on Injured Reserve since Week 3 of the 2024 NFL season after suffering a fractured fibula during the Week 2 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. It’s already been six weeks since he underwent surgery, which is why the 25-year-old is expected to be back on the field in late November.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Chiefs help Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes with familiar weapons after another injury

In that case, there are two potential return dates for Pacheco: the Week 12 game against the Carolina Panthers on November 24 or the Black Friday clash with division rivals Las Vegas Raiders on Nov. 29.

Advertisement

Chiefs RBs responding well to Reid, Mahomes

While Pacheco’s return could be exciting, the truth is the Chiefs haven’t missed him that much this season. The outlook wasn’t encouraging after Week 2, but the team turned out to do just fine during his absence.

see also NFL News: Patrick Mahomes laments the loss of another Chiefs weapon after tough injury

Rookie Carson Steele and Samaje Perine responded well when needed, and the position got an upgrade with the return of Kareem Hunt, who’s already establishing himself as a new leader alongside Mahomes. Having Pacheco back would give a huge boost to the Chiefs’ running game, of course. But in the meantime, Mahomes and Reid seem to be happy with their current options.

Advertisement