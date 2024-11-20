NFL News: Travis Kelce issues strong warning about Chiefs' Super Bowl chances with one big admission

Tight end Travis Kelce addressed the Kansas City Chiefs' chances to win the Super Bowl after suffering their first loss in the 2024 NFL season.

After winning the Super Bowl three times in the last five years—including the last two in consecutive years—the Kansas City Chiefs want to take things to another level by pulling off the three-peat in the 2024 NFL season. And Travis Kelce believes they can make it happen.

During the latest episode of the “New Heights” podcast with his brother Jason, Kelce made it clear that he completely believes in the Chiefs’ chances to win the Super Bowl for a third time in a row.

“I think we’re very confident that we’ll get the things fixed. We have all the talent that we need to go and win another Super Bowl,” Kelce said. “I’ve been on Super Bowl-winning teams. We have enough talent to make a run at this thing. And I think everybody knows that.“

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kelce’s confidence in his teammates remains unchanged even after the loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, which ended the Chiefs’ undefeated streak in the NFL. The veteran tight end, however, admitted that the team has to play better.

Advertisement

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on during the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium on October 20, 2024 in Santa Clara, California.

Advertisement

“All we’ve got to do is just be our be at our best, and that’s what we were not for four quarters. I mean, there wasn’t a single quarter that it was like, ‘Oh yeah, we outplayed them. We got them on that.’ No, they had a little bit more idea of what we were doing, and they were fundamentally more sound in a lot of different areas,” Kelce said.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Chiefs cut another player who celebrated Super Bowl wins with Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes

Kelce vows to improve for Chiefs

After several weeks of strong performances, Kelce had a slow day last time out. On Sunday, the 35-year-old caught only two passes for eight yards, which is why he vowed to work hard in practice as the Chiefs aim to get back to winning ways.

“I put that on myself to be more fun to harp on the fundamentals throughout practice,” Kelce said. “Make sure I’m getting out there and I’m running around, I’m not just going through the plays. Make sure I’m focused. Make sure I get the timing down with the quarterback, so that we’re on time for Pat (Mahomes), and Pat can be confident in throwing the football where it needs to go.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Andy Reid makes his feelings clear after Bills end Chiefs' undefeated streak

Kelce not worried about Chiefs’ problems

Kelce knows there will always be bumps on the road, and he knows what is like to overcome some obstacles. Not long ago, he was facing criticism for a slow start to the 2024 NFL season. It only took a few weeks for the Chiefs star to put up great numbers again.

“You know, a lot of this is just— it’s very fixable. And I’ve got all the faith in the world and this team,” Kelce added. “And I obviously, I just focus on on the offensive side, but I got all the faith in the world and Spags and that defense to get it right as well.”

Advertisement

The Chiefs are still leading the AFC with a 9-1 record. Securing the first seed would secure them a bye to the Divisional Round, which would boost their Super Bowl hopes. We’ll have to wait and see whether his teammates prove Kelce right.