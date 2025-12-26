Chris Oladokun makes key admission on Chiefs QB job after loss to Broncos with Patrick Mahomes and Gardner Minshew injured

Chris Oladokun admitted that Patrick Mahomes has been a wonderful mentor after the young quarterback made his debut as a starter with the Kansas City Chiefs in the 20-13 loss to the Denver Broncos.

“Invaluable. The last four years, I don’t have an older brother, but he’s probably one of the closest things I have to it. He’s been so great with me in terms of my development. I mean, I look back and where I started my rookie year to now. He’s helped my career on and off the field so much. I can never repay him for what he’s done for my career up to this point.”

Oladokun was selected in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers but was released just months later. However, the following week after that move, the Chiefs decided to give him an opportunity in the NFL, and since then he has gone back and forth on Andy Reid’s active roster.

Who is Chiefs starting quarterback now?

Chris Oladokun is now the Chiefs’ starting quarterback, as Patrick Mahomes and Gardner Minshew are sidelined with injuries. The QB admitted during an interview with the team’s official network that he had been waiting a long time for this opportunity.

“Four years of preparation. I feel like, when I’m out there, it’s just almost like practice. I’ve taken so many mental reps in the back and in the shadows when Pat’s up and Gardner and those guys. When the lights are on, that’s when I play my best. I’m out there playing free.”

Considering that Mahomes is expected to be out for at least nine months, Oladokun has a big chance to secure his spot on the roster for next year. Because of that, the player knows the NFL is a roller coaster and expressed his gratitude for the support of his coaches and teammates as Denver’s game wasn’t an easy task.

“Things are definitely happening fast. That’s for sure. You play Sunday and then you go into a Christmas game in a short week. The coaches did a great job just simplifying everything and making it easier for me and the guys. I can’t say enough about their effort and all of them having my back out there as well. We didn’t get the outcome we want, but I’m super proud of the way we fought. We were one play away of winning the game.”