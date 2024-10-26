NFL News: Another Matthew Stafford's teammate, besides Cooper Kupp, could leave the Rams in a trade

With the NFL trade deadline approaching, Matthew Stafford could lose another teammate in the Los Angeles Rams, similar to what might happen with Cooper Kupp.

These are crucial times for the Los Angeles Rams following rumors about their star WR Cooper Kupp potentially leaving before the NFL trade deadline. In addition to him, Matthew Stafford could lose another key teammate in a potential trade.

While head coach Sean McVay is primarily focused on what lies ahead for his team following the impressive victory last Thursday against the Minnesota Vikings, the reality is that trade rumors involving some of his players inevitably impact the situation.

In addition to the ongoing situation with Cooper Kupp, there is now the possibility of trading veteran cornerback Tre’Davious White, as reported by ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler.

“Rams and corner Tre’Davious White are discussing options for his future, including a potential trade, per sources. Former All-Pro has been inactive, so L.A. is open to keeping him, knowing things can change over long season. But league-wide attrition could lead to a deal,” Fowler stated.

Elijah Higgins #84 of the Arizona Cardinals catches a touchdown pass in front of Tre’Davious White #27 of the Los Angeles Rams during the second quarter at State Farm Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona.

McVay’s thoughts on Kupp’s potential departure

Although injuries have sidelined him for several games, the talent that WR Cooper Kupp possesses is rare in the NFL. A potential departure from the team at this point in the season would be significant for the Rams, and that’s why his coach, Sean McVay, made his stance clear on the matter.

“Here’s what I’m going to tell you. Teams have been reaching out to him, but some of the things I’ve seen are just not true. We have been getting calls and letting him know what the dialog has been. A lot of it is unfortunate speculation. I’m very happy to have Cooper Kupp with us and I hope it stays that way,” McVay stated.

Will Stafford also leave the Rams?

The Los Angeles Rams are in the spotlight as the trade deadline approaches, with not only Cooper Kupp being linked to various franchises but also QB Matthew Stafford potentially leaving the team in a blockbuster trade.

One of the potential destinations for the former Detroit Lions QB is with one of the breakout teams of the season: the Minnesota Vikings. According to Jack Settleman, the team led by Kevin O’Connell believes that Stafford could be the key player to elevate their campaign even further.

Undoubtedly, the departure of any of these players would be a significant blow to McVay’s team, which is slowly trying to recover this season and currently holds a record of three wins and four losses.