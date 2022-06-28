In the last couple of weeks, Baker Mayfield has been the center of attention regarding his future in the NFL. Now, the quarterback has spoken about what is going to be his next move, giving a massive hint about what is the status with the Cleveland Browns and what is the position that both parts have taken.

Baker Mayfield is in the spotlight right now as the 2022 NFL season approaches. The 32 teams are trying to get their roster completed and the quarterback is one of the main targets to acquire this summer. It seems like his love story with the Cleveland Browns has come to an end, looking forward to land in a competitive squad.

The 27 year-old quarterback was selected by the Cleveland Browns in the 2018 NFL Draft with the first-overall pick of the night. In spite of only reaching postseason in 2020, he ended a long streak of 19 losses in his first game in the league. But everything must come to an end and it seems that Mayfield will no longer wear the white and brown uniform for next season.

During the offseason, the Browns went for Deshaun Watson to include him in the squad. It was clear that the organization has moved on from Mayfield, but the demands from Cleveland are not easy to fulfill and the interested teams (especially the Carolina Panthers) are trying to convince the ones from the AFC North to get the Texas born player.

Baker Mayfield statement about a possible reconciliation with the Browns

This Tuesday, 28th, Mayfield was asked about in his youth camp about a possible reconciliation with the team that drafted him in 2018. The quarterback did not doubted with his answer and made it clear that he is no longer thinking in staying with the Browns.

"I think it's pretty obvious the mutual decision on both sides is to move on. I'm thankful for my four years in Cleveland. There's a lot of ups and downs, and a ton of learning experiences that I'll forever keep with me", said Baker Mayfield for Sooner Scoop.