Bears News: Caleb Williams makes something clear to DJ Moore after being called 'bossy'

A few days ago, DJ Moore called Caleb Williams 'bossy.' Now, the quarterback has delivered a strong response to his Chicago Bears teammate about this matter.

Caleb Williams, quarterback of the Chicago Bears
© Michael Reaves/Getty ImagesCaleb Williams, quarterback of the Chicago Bears

By Fernando Franco Puga

The Chicago Bears boast a remarkable offense, primarily led by Caleb Williams and DJ Moore. However, a few days ago, the wide receiver called the quarterback ‘bossy,’ a situation that has now been addressed by the signal-caller.

In the 2024 NFL Draft, the Bears decided to use their 1st overall pick to select a quarterback. Caleb Williams was an obvious choice, with many analysts considering him a generational talent expected to become a star soon.

Williams joined a solid offense that the Bears had been building for him over the past two years. DJ Moore stands as the team’s top wide receiver, and expectations for this partnership are very high.

Caleb Williams responds to DJ Moore calling him ‘bossy’

It seems the Bears are on the right track to find success. Earlier this year, the NFC North club parted ways with Justin Fields and drafted Caleb Williams, who was widely regarded as the best quarterback prospect in the 2024 class.

Of course, Williams doesn’t have a magic wand to fix all the team’s problems. Nevertheless, his offense has been impressive, scoring a total of 113 points over the five games they’ve played.

For the Bears, it’s crucial that DJ Moore and Williams develop a strong connection. The wide receiver holds great respect for the rookie, playfully calling him ‘bossy’ in a positive sense.

“He’s been bossy lately at times when we need to be on the details,” Moore said of Williams. “We don’t hit something in practice, he’s gonna tell us how we need to run it. And when we (are in) the game, we need to make sure that it works, because he’s gonna have some words for you if you don’t (execute). That’s him being a leader.”

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 29: DJ Moore #2 and Caleb Williams #18 of the Chicago Bears celebrate a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams at Soldier Field on September 29, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Williams has now addressed Moore’s comments. While ‘bossy’ could be interpreted negatively, the quarterback understood the context and smiled when responding to his talented teammate.

“Sounds a little sassy, know what I mean?” Caleb Williams said. “I think partially it was me learning everybody and understanding how everybody reacts to certain things.”

Who are the Bears playing in Week 6?

The Bears have a great opportunity to enter their bye week on a high note. In Week 6, the NFC North club will face the Jacksonville Jaguars in the United Kingdom as part of the NFL International Series.

The Jaguars currently sit at the bottom of the AFC South with a 1-4 record. However, their experience playing in the UK could give them an advantage in their mission to defeat Chicago.

