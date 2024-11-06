The Chicago Bears have recently found themselves in a losing streak, prompting star wide receiver DJ Moore to make a huge admission about head coach Matt Eberflus.

Recent games have not been the best for the Chicago Bears. Following their losing streak after their bye week, DJ Moore has shared some important insights about the club and his head coach, Matt Eberflus.

The Bears have worked to create a highly competitive roster in recent years. The NFC North club prepared extensively for the arrival of Caleb Williams, securing several offensive weapons for the quarterback to utilize.

In 2023, Chicago acquired DJ Moore as part of their trade with the Panthers for the 1st overall pick. Now, he is Williams’ primary target, and hopes are high for the partnership that this duo could establish.

DJ Moore makes a big admission about the team’s relationship with Matt Eberflus

Ahead of the 2024 NFL season, all eyes were on the Bears. The NFC North club assembled a strong roster, with an offense led by star rookie Caleb Williams.

In anticipation of Williams’ arrival, the team’s front office added key players, including DJ Moore, expected to be a major target for the rookie quarterback.

The Bears started the 2024 season on a positive note, holding a 4-2 record. However, since their Week 7 bye, the Monsters of the Midway have lost two consecutive games, setting off alarms for fans.

Following this losing streak, DJ Moore was asked about the team’s current momentum. When questioned on whether head coach Matt Eberflus had lost the team, Moore offered a candid admission about the situation.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – SEPTEMBER 22: Head coach Matt Eberflus looks on during the first half of the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

“I want to say no,” Moore said. “The message yesterday was that we know we’re 4-4 now. It’s just like being 0-0. But you’ve just got to go out there and start stacking wins like we did. And that’s the best thing you can do is win and let the chips fall how they fall after they do so.”

What’s next for the Chicago Bears?

The next game for the Chicago Bears may not be so challenging, as they’ll face the New England Patriots at home. Nevertheless, their next matches are not easy at all.

Week 10 vs. New England Patriots

Week 11 vs. Green Bay Packers

Week 12 vs. Minnesota Vikings

Week 13 @ Detroit Lions

