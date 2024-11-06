NFL News: Ben Roethlisberger makes blunt admission on Steelers' Super Bowl chances

The strong performance of the Pittsburgh Steelers in the NFL hints at a potential Super Bowl appearance. However, former QB Ben Roethlisberger made his stance clear regarding the situation.

As the season slowly enters its decisive stages, the Pittsburgh Steelers continue to show tremendous potential, with their Super Bowl aspirations growing stronger with each passing week. Under the guidance of Mike Tomlin , they have emerged as a serious contender in the AFC. However, former franchise star Ben Roethlisberger remains cautious, tempering expectations regarding their current situation.

In a recent interview with Troy Montgomery of Steelers Depot, the former Steelers starting QB for many years expressed that Russell Wilson’s team still has several others ahead of them: “I can’t put the Steelers in the same category as Baltimore or the Bills yet.

“They need to go out in this next stretch of games where they have Washington coming in, and I think it’s Baltimore… They have a stretch where if they go out and show that they can beat these teams, these true contenders… if they can go show that they belong, I’ll move them up my list. But right now, I have them at four or five in the AFC,” Roethlisberger also stated.

Currently, Pittsburgh boasts a record of six wins and just two losses, firmly leading the AFC North. Although they share the conference with three tough rivals—Ravens, Bengals, and Browns—the performance of Tomlin’s squad has made them strong contenders to take the division title.

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin looks on before the game against the Tennessee Titans at Acrisure Stadium on November 02, 2023.

In the near horizon loom the surprising Washington Commanders, who, led by rookie Jayden Daniels, are having an excellent campaign. If the Steelers win, they will undoubtedly solidify their place among the serious title contenders.

A tough matchup against the Commanders, with expected returns

After a week off following their Bye Week, Mike Tomlin‘s Pittsburgh Steelers will return to action next weekend when they face the Washington Commanders, with the notable return of key players to support Russell Wilson.

According to the coach’s regular press conference, the players in question are none other than Cory Trice, Nick Herbig, Zach Frazier, Cordarrelle Patterson, and Tyler Matakevich. With these key players returning, the team strengthens its roster for a crucial matchup as they look ahead to what’s coming.

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin and Russell Wilson #3 of the Pittsburgh Steelers look on from the sideline during the third quarter of a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on October 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

An important boost for the Steelers

With the NFL trade deadline finally closed, the Pittsburgh Steelers made a last-minute trade that will significantly strengthen their roster. Wide receiver Mike Williams, coming from the New York Jets, will join the team to support Russell Wilson, in exchange for a fifth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Steelers’ offense has been one of their strongest points, and the addition of Mike Williams only strengthens that unit further. If they continue on this path, there’s no doubt that Mike Tomlin’s team is a serious contender this season.