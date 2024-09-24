Trending topics:
NFL News: Bengals QB Joe Burrow warns rest of league with strong message after loss vs Commanders

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow made it clear that his team still has a chance to go far in the 2024 NFL despite the loss to the Washington Commanders.

Joe Burrow of Cincinnati Bengals
© (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)Joe Burrow of Cincinnati Bengals

By Ignacio Cairola

Cincinnati Bengals closed out a new week of the 2024 NFL with another disappointing performance. The 33-38 loss to the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football saw the Bengals fall to 0-3 and put the spotlight on the performance of quarterback Joe Burrow.

All of the Bengals’ stumbles have been by small margins of no more than 6 points, but doubts are growing about Cincinnati’s chances for the season. The 2018 Houston Texans are the only team this century to start 0-3 and make the playoffs. Only five teams did that between 1980 and 1999.

We’re not out of contention at all. We haven’t played any divisional opponents yet,” Burrow warned the rest of the NFL teams. The quarterback doesn’t want them to give up on his squad. “There are going to be some big games down the stretch where we’re going to have to step up,” he said.

Burrow knows the team has to clinch at key moments in games, as no loss meant a big blow. “We have to improve week by week, not think about the playoffs or winning the division,” stated the 27-year-old quarterback.

Joe Burrow congratulated Jayden Daniels after loss to Commanders

Burrow congratulated on-field and praised former teammate Jayden Daniels, with whom he won the Heisman Trophy at LSU Tigers in college football. “Jayden had an unbelievable performance, he played great and so did the entire team’s offense,” said the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback in praise of his colleague from the Washington Commanders.

NFL News: Bengals star Ja"Marr Chase makes something clear about Jayden Daniels" performance

Joe Burrow’s stats vs Washington Commanders

Burrow completed 29 passes in 38 attempts for 324 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions, a decent performance but not enough to give his Cincinnati Bengals their first win of the 2024 season on Monday Night Football. It was the best game statistically for the quarterback, who had just two touchdowns in the previous two weeks against the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs.

Ignacio Cairola
Ignacio Cairola

Ignacio Cairola is a bilingual sports journalist and writer fluent in English and Spanish. He joined Bolavip US in September 2024, where he specializes in breaking news and live coverage of major championships like the NBA, NFL, MLS, MLB, and College Football, as well as global competitions such as the UEFA Champions League and Premier League. Ignacio studied Sports Journalism at ETER and holds a degree in Audiovisual Communication from the Universidad Nacional de San Martín in Argentina. He brings extensive experience in writing and creating multiplatform content, having contributed to media publishers and managed social media for international brands like Adidas. A versatile communicator, Ignacio has a deep passion for storytelling.

