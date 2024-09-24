NFL News: Commanders vs. Bengals makes history in Week 4 breaking 84-Year league record

In addition to the standout performance by the Washington Commanders' quarterback, the Cincinnati Bengals not only suffered a loss but also helped break an 84-year-old record dating back to 1940.

The final game of Week 3 in the 2024 NFL season was noteworthy not only for Jayden Daniels’ performance with the Washington Commanders against the Cincinnati Bengals, but also for breaking a record that hadn’t been surpassed since 1940—thanks to the efforts of both teams.

The game timeline was practically a back-and-forth scoring affair, with the Cincinnati Bengals finding the end zone, followed by the Washington Commanders answering with a touchdown of their own. However, the Bengals also missed a crucial field goal opportunity during the game.

The last NFL game without punts occurred in 1992, featuring the Buffalo Bills and the San Francisco 49ers, who had the distinction of finishing without a single punt. Until now, there had never been a game in the league that lacked both punts and turnovers.

As a result, the Bengals find themselves in a tough 0-3 hole, from which very few teams have managed to escape and reach the playoffs. Meanwhile, the Commanders, led by their rookie quarterback, sit at 2-1 in the division.

Upcoming Games for the Commanders and Bengals

Following the conclusion of Week 3, the Washington Commanders will face off against the Arizona Cardinals on the road on September 29. They won’t return home until Week 5 when they take on the Cleveland Browns. Notably, Jayden Daniels and his team won’t have their bye week until Week 14.

The Cincinnati Bengals will be looking for a much-needed victory in Week 4 against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. In Week 5, they will return home to face off against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.