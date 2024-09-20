NFL News: Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase could get star teammate back for Week 3 MNF

Things could be looking up for Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, and the Cincinnati Bengals as they aim for their first win of the 2024 NFL season, thanks to the potential return of a star offensive player for Week 3.

Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase are desperate for a win, as the Cincinnati Bengals have yet to secure a victory in the 2024 NFL season. Despite being just two weeks in, the team is feeling the pressure to turn things around. However, they’ve recently received some good news with the potential return of a key wide receiver who’s been sidelined due to injury.

That player is Tee Higgins, who recently expressed that he’s feeling healthy and ready to return for the Week 3 Monday Night Football game alongside Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase against the Washington Commanders at Paycor Stadium.

“I feel great,” Higgins said after Friday’s practice. “Obviously, it was unfortunate with the injury, sat out the first two weeks, but I’m finally ready to get my feet wet this season and ready to go. That’s why I was so bummed out when it happened because it was something I focused on this offseason to prevent, but I’m back now, so it’s cool.”

Higgins suffered his injury during the preseason and wasn’t able to start the current season with the Bengals. In the 2023 season, he started 11 of 12 games and scored five touchdowns. His best season so far was in 2022, with seven touchdowns.

Tee Higgins, wide receiver of the Cincinnati Bengals

Ja’Marr Chase’s Reaction to Higgins’ Return

One of the Bengals’ star wide receivers, Ja’Marr Chase, spoke positively about Higgins’ potential return to the offense for the Week 3 MNF game. He noted that Higgins’ return could provide the team with a much-needed boost to secure a win.

“I feel like we need a win, just to put it under our belt so we can feel relaxed and get a win at home,” Chase said. “I think that’s something good for us. And having a full offense back as one whole unit, finally, I think that would be good for us.”