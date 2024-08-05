The NFL season is about to begin, and with it, all 32 franchises have started their preparations for a year that promises to be long and highly competitive. The Cincinnati Bengals, led by QB Joe Burrow, emerge as serious contenders for the championship ring.

The Ohio franchise will aim to reach the Super Bowl once again. This is in hopes of redeeming themselves after their previous loss to the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Their star quarterback and team leader, Joe Burrow, is preparing for what promises to be a standout season and hopes that his offense will rise to the occasion in the 2024-25 campaign.

However, a curious detail caught attention at the Bengals’ training camp. Head coach Zac Taylor has been unable to count on one of his star receivers, who is currently negotiating a contract extension and hopes to rejoin the preparations as soon as an agreement is reached.

Zac Taylor the head coach of the Cincinnati Bengals against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.

WR Ja’Marr Chase was absent from the training camps because he is still negotiating his contract renewal with the Bengals. Until a resolution is reached, Chase will not be part of the team led by Taylor.

Burrow and Taylor shared their feelings about Chase’s absence

Asked about Chase’s absence from preparations for the new season, Burrow spoke with Kay Adams on Up & Adams, stating: “I’d also say that him not being out there right now is great for our younger guys. We know what Ja’Marr’s going to do on the field when he comes back, the chemistry that we have, but a lot of guys that we’re getting reps with right now, we don’t have those reps invested like me and Ja’Marr do. So it’s nice to build that chemistry, create that dialogue with those guys and for those guys to continue to grow and improve and it’s been fun to watch.”

Ja’Marr Chase #1 of the Cincinnati Bengals celebrates against the Tennessee Titans during the first quarter at Nissan Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee.

For his part, HC Zac Taylor commented on the matter, stating: “Ja’Marr effects the chemistry on the team in a positive way. When your star player has the energy and the enthusiasm that he does, whether he’s out there with a ball cap on or in the meeting room, or in the locker room, Ja’Marr has an effect on the team that’s genuinely positive. He wields that the right way and can really sway the mood of the locker room and I really appreciate that, so he and I are on the same page and he’s easy to communicate with.”

What’s next for Joe Burrow and Cincinnati Bengals

The goal remains unchanged. Joe Burrow and the Bengals will once again strive to reach the elusive Super Bowl and secure the championship ring. However, rivals such as Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, as well as Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens, are expected to make this quest exceedingly challenging.

